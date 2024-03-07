“Star Wine List”: Gaja, Tenuta dell’Ornellaia and Tenuta San Guido in the Top 10

From Gaja to Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, from Tenuta San Guido to Vietti, from Foradori to Biondi Santi, from Roagna to Emidio Pepe, from Bruno Giacosa to Giacomo Conterno, from Giuseppe Quintarelli to G.D. Vajra: these are the twelve Italian “jewel” wineries, among the most prestigious of Italy, in the Top 100 by Star Wine List, the ranking that lines up the producers most present, with their products, on the wine lists of top international wine shops and restaurants, with more than 40 countries taken into account along with 2,700 wine lists. The “Star Wine List” guide, created in Stockholm in 2017, focuses on wine bars and restaurants with the best wine lists and, in Paris, its founder, Krister Bengtsson, presented the Top 100 dominated by France, present with more than 70 wineries, but with a lot of Italy, the second country represented.
Gaja at position No. 4, comes close to the podium but is the first wine behind the emblazoned “troop” of transalpine Champagnes, namely Dom Pérignon, Louis Roederer and Krug. At position No. 7, there is Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, among the flagships of the Frescobaldi Group, and at No. 8 Tenuta San Guido, with its iconic Sassicaia, the most sought-after wine in the world. At No. 31, back to Piedmont with Vietti, the griffe of Castiglione Falletto, a historic maison and producer of some of the most representative crus of Barolo, while, at position No. 50, comes Foradori, an iconic winery in Alto Adige, and, at No. 52, Tenuta Biondi-Santi, the “cradle” of Brunello di Montalcino and a name that is a true myth of enology. Position No. 59 for Roagna, one of the most important wineries in the Langhe area. Abruzzo is also present thanks to Emidio Pepe (No. 64), “Mr. Montepulciano” and vineyard-symbol of the region. Piedmont, which is the one most represented, is also present with Bruno Giacosa (No. 65), another great Italian classic known throughout the world, and Giacomo Conterno (No. 71), a “legend” when it comes to Barolo, with his Monfortino. There is glory for the Veneto as well, thanks to Giuseppe Quintarelli (No. 72), one of the most renowned wineries of Valpolicella and Amarone, while G.D. Vajra (No. 98), another Barolo griffe, still strengthens the prestigious and large group of Piedmont enology. France and Italy dominated the Top 20, with the transalpine “cousins” triumphing thanks to Champagne. For Krister Bengtsson, “it should come as no surprise that the top three are all well-known Champagne brands. The region has long been a leader not only in the production of great wines, but also in their promotion and distribution around the world”.
Focus - The Top 100 by “Star Wine list”
1. Dom Pérignon, Champagne, Francia
2. Louis Roederer, Champagne, Francia
3. Krug, Champagne, Francia
4. Gaja, Piemonte, Italia
5. Bollinger, Champagne, Francia
6. Billecart-Salmon, Champagne, Francia
7. Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, Toscana, Italia
8. Tenuta San Guido - Sassicaia, Toscana, Italia
9. Château d'Yquem, Bordeaux, Francia
10. Bodegas Vega Sicilia, Ribera del Duero, Spagna
11. E.Guigal, Rhône, Francia
12. Domaine Leflaive, Borgogna, Francia
13. Château Latour, Bordeaux, Francia
14. Maison Ruinart, Champagne, Francia
15. Château de Beaucastel, Rhône, Francia
16. Château Haut-Brion, Bordeaux, Francia
17. Château Margaux, Bordeaux, Francia
18. Château Mouton Rothschild, Bordeaux, Francia
19. Château Palmer, Bordeaux, Francia
20. Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (DRC), Borgogna, Francia
21. Château Cos D'Estournel, Bordeaux, Francia
22. Pol Roger, Champagne, Francia
23. Domaine Jean-Louis Chave, Rhône, Francia
24. Taittinger, Champagne, Francia
25. Château Lynch-Bages, Bordeaux, Francia
26. M. Chapoutier, Rhône, Francia
27. Château Montrose, Bordeaux, Francia
28. Opus One, Napa Valley, Usa
29. Château Pontet Canet, Bordeaux, Francia
30. Château Lafite Rothschild, Bordeaux, Francia
31. Vietti, Piemonte, Italia
32. Penfolds, South Australia, Australia
33. Egly-Ouriet, Champagne, Francia
34. Château Cheval Blanc, Bordeaux, Francia
35. R. Lopez de Heredia (Tondonia), Rioja, Spagna
36. Laurent-Perrier, Champagne, Francia
37. Weingut Egon Müller - Scharzhof, Mosel, Germania
38. Domaine Bouchard Père & Fils, Borgogna, Francia
39. Veuve Clicquot, Champagne, Francia
40. Domaine Tempier, Bandol, Francia
41. Domaine Huet, Vouvray, Francia
42. Domaine Méo-Camuzet, Bourgogne, Francia
43. Château Léoville-Las Cases, Bordeaux, Francia
44. Didier Dagueneau, Pouilly-Fumé, Francia
45. Domaine de Montille, Borgogna, Francia
46. Louis Jadot, Borgogna, Francia
47. Domaine Dujac, Borgogna, Francia
48. Domaine Faiveley, Borgogna, Francia
49. Domaine André & Mireille Tissot, Jura, Francia
50. Foradori, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italia
51. Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, Alsazia, Francia
52. Tenuta Biondi-Santi, Toscana, Italia
53. Domaine Roulot, Bourgogne, Francia
54. Dominio de Pingus, Ribera del Duero, Spagna
55. Jacques Selosse, Champagne, Francia
56. Jean Francois Ganevat, Jura, Francia
57. Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, Borgogna, Francia
58. Kistler Vineyards, California, Usa
59. Roagna, Piemonte, Italia
60. Charles Heidsieck, Champagne, Francia
61. Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Bordeaux, Francia
62. Agrapart & Fils, Champagne, Francia
63. Domaine des Comtes Lafon, Borgogna, Francia
64. Emidio Pepe, Abruzzo, Italia
65. Bruno Giacosa, Piemonte, Italia
66. Domaine René et Vincent Dauvissat, Chablis, Francia
67. Pétrus, Bordeaux, Francia
68. Joseph Drouhin, Borgogna, Francia
69. Jacquesson, Champagne, Francia
70. Domaine Francois Raveneau, Chablis, Francia
71. Giacomo Conterno, Piemonte, Italia
72. Giuseppe Quintarelli, Veneto, Italia
73. Moët & Chandon, Champagne, Francia
74. Paul Jaboulet Aîné, Rhône, Francia
75. Niepoort, Portogallo
76. Château Léoville Barton, Bordeaux, Francia
77. Domaine Auguste Clape, Rhône, Francia
78. Weingut Keller, Rheinhessen, Germania
79. Château Musar, Bekaa Valley, Libano
80. Salon, Champagne, Francia
81. Weingut H. Dönnhoff, Nahe, Germania
82. Domaine Ponsot, Bourgogne, Francia
83. Domaine Vincent Girardin, Borgogna, Francia
84. Dominus Estate, Napa Valley, Usa
85. Château Léoville-Poyferré, Bordeaux, Francia
86. Weingut Emmerich Knoll, Niederösterreich, Austria
87. Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Bordeaux, Francia
88. Domaine Armand Rousseau, Borgogna, Francia
89. Domaine Weinbach, Alsazia, Francia
90. Domaine Ramonet, Borgogna, Francia
91. Domaine Marquis D ́Angerville, Borgogna, Francia
92. Domaine Guiberteau, Saumur, Francia
93. Domaine Vacheron, Sancerre, Francia
94. Château Calon Ségur, Bordeaux, Francia
95. Larmandier-Bernier, Champagne, Francia
96. Château Gruaud Larose, Bordeaux, Francia
97. Château Pichon Lalande, Bordeaux, Francia
98. G.D. Vajra, Piemonte, Italia
99. Weingut Dr. Loosen, Mosella, Germania
100. Domaine Jean Foillard, Beaujolais, Francia
