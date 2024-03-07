“Star Wine List”: Gaja, Tenuta dell’Ornellaia and Tenuta San Guido in the Top 10

From Gaja to Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, from Tenuta San Guido to Vietti, from Foradori to Biondi Santi, from Roagna to Emidio Pepe, from Bruno Giacosa to Giacomo Conterno, from Giuseppe Quintarelli to G.D. Vajra: these are the twelve Italian “jewel” wineries, among the most prestigious of Italy, in the Top 100 by Star Wine List, the ranking that lines up the producers most present, with their products, on the wine lists of top international wine shops and restaurants, with more than 40 countries taken into account along with 2,700 wine lists. The “Star Wine List” guide, created in Stockholm in 2017, focuses on wine bars and restaurants with the best wine lists and, in Paris, its founder, Krister Bengtsson, presented the Top 100 dominated by France, present with more than 70 wineries, but with a lot of Italy, the second country represented.

Gaja at position No. 4, comes close to the podium but is the first wine behind the emblazoned “troop” of transalpine Champagnes, namely Dom Pérignon, Louis Roederer and Krug. At position No. 7, there is Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, among the flagships of the Frescobaldi Group, and at No. 8 Tenuta San Guido, with its iconic Sassicaia, the most sought-after wine in the world. At No. 31, back to Piedmont with Vietti, the griffe of Castiglione Falletto, a historic maison and producer of some of the most representative crus of Barolo, while, at position No. 50, comes Foradori, an iconic winery in Alto Adige, and, at No. 52, Tenuta Biondi-Santi, the “cradle” of Brunello di Montalcino and a name that is a true myth of enology. Position No. 59 for Roagna, one of the most important wineries in the Langhe area. Abruzzo is also present thanks to Emidio Pepe (No. 64), “Mr. Montepulciano” and vineyard-symbol of the region. Piedmont, which is the one most represented, is also present with Bruno Giacosa (No. 65), another great Italian classic known throughout the world, and Giacomo Conterno (No. 71), a “legend” when it comes to Barolo, with his Monfortino. There is glory for the Veneto as well, thanks to Giuseppe Quintarelli (No. 72), one of the most renowned wineries of Valpolicella and Amarone, while G.D. Vajra (No. 98), another Barolo griffe, still strengthens the prestigious and large group of Piedmont enology. France and Italy dominated the Top 20, with the transalpine “cousins” triumphing thanks to Champagne. For Krister Bengtsson, “it should come as no surprise that the top three are all well-known Champagne brands. The region has long been a leader not only in the production of great wines, but also in their promotion and distribution around the world”.

Focus - The Top 100 by “Star Wine list”

1. Dom Pérignon, Champagne, Francia

2. Louis Roederer, Champagne, Francia

3. Krug, Champagne, Francia

4. Gaja, Piemonte, Italia

5. Bollinger, Champagne, Francia

6. Billecart-Salmon, Champagne, Francia

7. Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, Toscana, Italia

8. Tenuta San Guido - Sassicaia, Toscana, Italia

9. Château d'Yquem, Bordeaux, Francia

10. Bodegas Vega Sicilia, Ribera del Duero, Spagna

11. E.Guigal, Rhône, Francia

12. Domaine Leflaive, Borgogna, Francia

13. Château Latour, Bordeaux, Francia

14. Maison Ruinart, Champagne, Francia

15. Château de Beaucastel, Rhône, Francia

16. Château Haut-Brion, Bordeaux, Francia

17. Château Margaux, Bordeaux, Francia

18. Château Mouton Rothschild, Bordeaux, Francia

19. Château Palmer, Bordeaux, Francia

20. Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (DRC), Borgogna, Francia

21. Château Cos D'Estournel, Bordeaux, Francia

22. Pol Roger, Champagne, Francia

23. Domaine Jean-Louis Chave, Rhône, Francia

24. Taittinger, Champagne, Francia

25. Château Lynch-Bages, Bordeaux, Francia

26. M. Chapoutier, Rhône, Francia

27. Château Montrose, Bordeaux, Francia

28. Opus One, Napa Valley, Usa

29. Château Pontet Canet, Bordeaux, Francia

30. Château Lafite Rothschild, Bordeaux, Francia

31. Vietti, Piemonte, Italia

32. Penfolds, South Australia, Australia

33. Egly-Ouriet, Champagne, Francia

34. Château Cheval Blanc, Bordeaux, Francia

35. R. Lopez de Heredia (Tondonia), Rioja, Spagna

36. Laurent-Perrier, Champagne, Francia

37. Weingut Egon Müller - Scharzhof, Mosel, Germania

38. Domaine Bouchard Père & Fils, Borgogna, Francia

39. Veuve Clicquot, Champagne, Francia

40. Domaine Tempier, Bandol, Francia

41. Domaine Huet, Vouvray, Francia

42. Domaine Méo-Camuzet, Bourgogne, Francia

43. Château Léoville-Las Cases, Bordeaux, Francia

44. Didier Dagueneau, Pouilly-Fumé, Francia

45. Domaine de Montille, Borgogna, Francia

46. Louis Jadot, Borgogna, Francia

47. Domaine Dujac, Borgogna, Francia

48. Domaine Faiveley, Borgogna, Francia

49. Domaine André & Mireille Tissot, Jura, Francia

50. Foradori, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italia

51. Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, Alsazia, Francia

52. Tenuta Biondi-Santi, Toscana, Italia

53. Domaine Roulot, Bourgogne, Francia

54. Dominio de Pingus, Ribera del Duero, Spagna

55. Jacques Selosse, Champagne, Francia

56. Jean Francois Ganevat, Jura, Francia

57. Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, Borgogna, Francia

58. Kistler Vineyards, California, Usa

59. Roagna, Piemonte, Italia

60. Charles Heidsieck, Champagne, Francia

61. Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Bordeaux, Francia

62. Agrapart & Fils, Champagne, Francia

63. Domaine des Comtes Lafon, Borgogna, Francia

64. Emidio Pepe, Abruzzo, Italia

65. Bruno Giacosa, Piemonte, Italia

66. Domaine René et Vincent Dauvissat, Chablis, Francia

67. Pétrus, Bordeaux, Francia

68. Joseph Drouhin, Borgogna, Francia

69. Jacquesson, Champagne, Francia

70. Domaine Francois Raveneau, Chablis, Francia

71. Giacomo Conterno, Piemonte, Italia

72. Giuseppe Quintarelli, Veneto, Italia

73. Moët & Chandon, Champagne, Francia

74. Paul Jaboulet Aîné, Rhône, Francia

75. Niepoort, Portogallo

76. Château Léoville Barton, Bordeaux, Francia

77. Domaine Auguste Clape, Rhône, Francia

78. Weingut Keller, Rheinhessen, Germania

79. Château Musar, Bekaa Valley, Libano

80. Salon, Champagne, Francia

81. Weingut H. Dönnhoff, Nahe, Germania

82. Domaine Ponsot, Bourgogne, Francia

83. Domaine Vincent Girardin, Borgogna, Francia

84. Dominus Estate, Napa Valley, Usa

85. Château Léoville-Poyferré, Bordeaux, Francia

86. Weingut Emmerich Knoll, Niederösterreich, Austria

87. Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Bordeaux, Francia

88. Domaine Armand Rousseau, Borgogna, Francia

89. Domaine Weinbach, Alsazia, Francia

90. Domaine Ramonet, Borgogna, Francia

91. Domaine Marquis D ́Angerville, Borgogna, Francia

92. Domaine Guiberteau, Saumur, Francia

93. Domaine Vacheron, Sancerre, Francia

94. Château Calon Ségur, Bordeaux, Francia

95. Larmandier-Bernier, Champagne, Francia

96. Château Gruaud Larose, Bordeaux, Francia

97. Château Pichon Lalande, Bordeaux, Francia

98. G.D. Vajra, Piemonte, Italia

99. Weingut Dr. Loosen, Mosella, Germania

100. Domaine Jean Foillard, Beaujolais, Francia

