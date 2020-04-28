State of calamity, national solidarity fund, the extension of CMO and Psr: Brunello’s requests

The postponement, in June, of the recovery of catering and tourism in Italy, puts the Italian wine industry in further difficulty. An asymmetrical crisis, because it mainly penalizes Montalcino and other areas - of Tuscany and not only - an icon of the Made in Italy enology that find their natural outlet in the national and international horeca. A high level of production that stands out for its low yields and maximum added value, and therefore ineffective if not unfair to the main national measures being studied to deal with the crisis, such as green harvesting and distillation. For this reason, the Consorzio del Brunello di Montalcino has pointed out to the Councillor for Agriculture of the Region of Tuscany, Marco Remaschi, its particular situation, as well as the relative proposals to get out of the emergency and the increasingly unsustainable and unforeseen financial tension. These included the declaration of a state of natural disaster for the whole of Tuscany, with access to the National Solidarity Fund and the activation of Mediocredito Toscano to guarantee the Government’s measures regarding the extension of loans and debts.

“In this phase of a serious crisis for Tuscan wine - said the president of the Consorzio del Brunello di Montalcino, Fabrizio Bindocci - our body does not abdicate its leading role also in the field of promotion. We are convinced that this is not a structural crisis, but an economic difficulty generated by Covid-19 which, together with an adequate credit endowment, should be contrasted with a strong reaction based on promotion and marketing activities. It is, in fact, in the study from the second part of this year - added Bindocci - an articulated plan of significant presence on the main online commercial channels in the main outlet markets - from Germany to the United States, from Japan, Canada, and Italy - is being studied to support the Montalcino brand and its productions”.

In this regard, in the letter sent to the Region of Tuscany, the Consortium also underlines the need to be able to modify the regulations for the implementation of the CMO and Psr programs through an extension of 18 months of the term of the planned actions, a remodeling of the same and possibly a renunciation of the investment without penalty by the companies. Furthermore, with a view to long-term communication, the promotion measure for rural development plans will need to be renewed for another 3 years, also with specific appropriations reserved for protection consortia, in addition to the request to restore an extra-regional share (20%), in addition to the 50% guaranteed by EU funds on the CMO measure Promotion of third countries. “The goal - continues Bindocci - is to immediately secure the companies and at the same time prepare us in the best way for the return of demand. We do not fear the abundance of stocks in the cellar because Brunello in stock does not lose but acquires value. For this reason - concluded the president of the Brunello Consortium - it is unthinkable that our companies can give way to speculation ”.

