“Sun Goddess”, Mary J. Blige launches her first line of wines, with the Friulian winery Fantinel

Wine and music, a combination tested and loved in all its forms, from tasting accompanied by music to the many songs that see wine among the protagonists. All the way to musicians passionate about wine who transform themselves into true winemakers, giving birth not only to labels of excellence, but also real “second vine”, as in the case of Sting or actress Drew Barrymore. And, in a panorama full of VIP winemakers, there is also the queen of black music of the nineties Mary J. Blige, singer, writer and actress, winner of 9 Grammy Awards and twice nominated for an Oscar as a supporting actress, who chooses Italy for her debut as a producer. With Fantinel, a winery in Friuli Venezia Giulia, the superstar launched her first two labels, in the “Sun Goddess” collection, a Pinot Grigio and a Sauvignon Blanc, born from the singer’s passion for white wines.

“Wine tasting is one of my passions. I have always been particularly fond of white wines - says Mary J. Blige - which show freshness, minerality and purity. Pinot Grigio is undoubtedly one of my favorite varieties. One day I asked a friend of mine what was the best Pinot Grigio in the world and he immediately answered that the best Pinot Grigio came from Friuli Venezia Giulia. Deepening my knowledge of this small Italian region I was introduced to Marco Fantinel, owner of one of the main wineries in this area. The images alone made me fall in love with the Fantinel estate, so I decided to visit it personally. After walking through the vineyards and tasting the wines with the Fantinel family, I immediately felt connected to the place, and above all, to the people. This experience inspired me to create my own wines in collaboration with Marco Fantinel”.

A true love, therefore, that of the singer for wine, who wanted to convey everything in her two labels, starting with the choice of the name: “Sun Goddess”, goddess of the sun. “This name evokes - explains the star again - powerful childhood memories: I have always loved the sun and as a child I always tried to capture the warmth and energy of the sun. With that spirit my mother started calling me “Goddess of the Sun”. I immediately thought it was the perfect name, because it connects my real life, it conveys the connection between nature and the personality of the wines I like best, combined with my own style and that of Fantinel”.

