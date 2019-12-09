Tenuta Mazzolino, 15 years of Noir in art: the collection signed by Jean Michel Folon

Wine and art, a dialogue between different worlds, but which have so much in common and which, for years now, have often crossed, with more and more wineries that decide to entrust artists of all kinds with the creation of the label, a real immediate calling card for a wine, if not for the entire company. In the list of wineries that embrace art, there is also Tenuta Mazzolino, the cellar of Oltrepò Pavese that, to celebrate the first 15 years of Noir, the Pinot Noir symbol of the brand, launches, in the Magnum version, the version signed by Jean Michel Folon.

The Belgian artist has reinterpreted the two roosters, a symbol of Mazzolino, with his essential and stylized style, giving them a wide rainbow-colored tail reminiscent of two peacocks, all rendered with delicate and, at the same time, captivating pastel shades. A precious label that toasts to the beauty of life and the sharing of values that linked the Braggiotti family, owner of the estate, and Jean Michel Folon who wanted to sign, with this affectionate tribute, friendship and also his passion for the world of wine.

