“The 100 best wines and winemakers of Italy 2021”: Pasquale Forte and Camilla Lunelli at the top

The Barolo Ravera 2016 by Elvio Cogno, the Appius 2016 by San Michele Appiano, the Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore 2008: here are the 100/100 of the Corriere della Sera’s guide “The 100 best wines and winemakers of Italy 2021”, signed by Luciano Ferraro and Luca Gardini and presented yesterday on the web tv of the newspaper. The difference, as the editors want to underline, is in any case minimal between the top and the other wines in the guide, with the Brunello di Montalcino 2015, which are close to excellence.

It is an edition in which the fil rouge, which tells the protagonists of Italian viticulture, is that of green practices: in every profile is told a good business practice, in the sign of respect for the environment, in the vineyard or in the cellar. And then, always in the wake of the environmental turning point of the guide, a list of the natural wine producers of the Belpaese.

There is no lack, as always, of special awards, unveiled yesterday. The Winegrower of the Year is Claudio Tipa, at the head of the ColleMassari Group; the Winegrower of the Year is Camilla Lunelli, on the command bridge of the Cantine Ferrari, the brand and symbol of Trentodoc; the Green Winegrower of the Year is Pasquale Forte, owner of Podere Forte, in the heart of the Val d'Orcia; the Foreign Winegrower of the Year is the Slovenian Marjan Simcic, producer between Slovenia and Friuli-Venezia Giulia; the Young Winegrowers of the Year are the brothers Davide and Massimo Lorenzi from Ottaviani, the pop side of Sangiovese di Romagna.

