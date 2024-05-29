The Assoenologi Conference in Sardinia: wine policies, markets, business and territory

The 77th Assoenologi Conference is being held in Cagliari on May 30th and 31st. The main topics of discussion are: Italian wine’s topmost markets, the USA, Germany, the UK and China that after innumerable challenges, are finally showing signs of awakening, and the fundamental Italian market HORECA (hotels, restaurants, catering), mass retail trade and communication; stories of integration and heroic viticulture, such as the Cremisan winery, between Israel and Palestine; hot topics like focusing on the regulation framework of de-alcoholized wines; and reflections on biodiversity in a land that is a bottomless treasure chest, Sardinia. The meeting was conducted by the president of Assoenologi, Riccardo Cotarella, and several famous names from politics, business, the market and Italian and International wine criticism. For instance, Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture, Brunello Cucinelli, the “King of cashmere” and wine and oil producer in Solomeo (on the topic of “Business and Sustainability”), interviewed by the Italian Tg1 journalist, Anna Scafuri, at the opening of the meeting, when the communication awards were given to the journalists, Luciano Pignataro and Jens Priewe. Then, the wine critic, Antonio Galloni of “Vinous” connected online from the United States, and Jon Moamarco, manager of Bw166, talked about market trends, especially the vital United States market. Maximilian Scheld, Managing Director of Wineland Ariane Abayn shed light on the German market, and Nicolas Moschi, Liberty Wine London Purchasing Director, talked about the UK market. On May 31st, round tables and discussions will begin focusing on the most important Asian market, China, with Leo Xiangxin Kong, Italian Wine Educator in China. We will also talk about the "Italian market HORECA, mass retail trade and communication”, together with Alessandro Rossi, National Category Manager of Wine Partesa, Daniele Colombo, Wine & Spirit Category Manager of Esselunga, Valentina Bertini, Corportate Wine Manager of Langosteria, Gigi Brozzoni, journalist and critic of the Luigi Veronelli Seminar, and Roberto Serra, chef of the “Armidda” restaurant in Abbasanta, among others. The Italian Masters of Wine, Gabriele Gorelli, Andrea Lonardi and Pietro Russo will talk about “Complementary skills for a contemporary approach to the wine world”, while Lorenzo Landi, one of the most successful Italian oenologists, will lead a discussion on “The winemaker from the 1960s to today: the evolution of a profession”. Father Fadi Batarseh, oenologist of Cantina Cremisan, will be on stage to talk about "Heroic viticulture in a tormented land", as current events, unfortunately, narrate every day. Further, Marco Giuri, one of the top wine jurists in Italy, whose Studio Giuri in Florence was recently elected one of the best in Italy by “Il Sole 24 Ore”, will talk about a very hot topic, namely, “De-alcoholized wines, regulation framework”.

Then, our host land will be in the spotlight, on the topic, “Sardinia, Island of biodiversity, Mother land of the vine”, with the researchers Luca Mercerano (University of Sassari), Alberto Angioni (University of Cagliari), Giovanni Lovicu (Agris Agency), Francesco Fronteddu (Agenzia Laore), Emanuele Farris and Gianluigi Bacchetta (University of Cagliari and Sassari). Next on the program, tastings of wines from various territories in Sardinia, and old vintages, with Gilberto Arru of the Touring Club’s “Vini Buoni d’Italia”, Giuseppe Carrus of Gambero Rosso, and Angelo Concas, Director of Accademi Epula, as well as a discussion on “ The Protection Consortiums, importance and future prospects”, held by the presidents of the Sardinian Wine Consortiums, Francesca Argiolas, producer of the family winery and head of the Sardinian Wine Consortium, Giovanni Pinna of the Vermentino di Sardegna Consortium, Mario Peretto of the Alghero DOC Consortium, and Mario Mereu of the Cannonau Consortium of Sardinia. Then, closing the meeting, Gianni Pes, researcher at the University of Sassari, and Dan Buettner of “National Geographic”, online from the USA, will talk about “Sardinia, the Island of Longevity. The Blue Zone of the world”. In addition, also online Paolo Fresu, one of the greatest Italian musicians, will talk about his “Sardinia, Island of values”.

“The entire Conference, from start to finish, will provide excellent food for thought and will be an excellent opportunity to better understand the International wine markets. The objective of this event is to offer an important contribution to oenologists and producers to guide future choices, without preconceptions. Instead, it will be done by analyzing the markets at all latitudes around the world and, above all, we will do it together with the leading experts in world oenology”, Riccardo Cotarella, president of Assoenologi, was eager to emphasize. “It will be an International level event where the top experts in the wine world”, Cotarella had reiterated, “will speak to us from China, the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany. But above all, it is an opportunity to better understand how to face the new challenges that await us, especially those that the markets present to us every day. The moment we are now experiencing is complicated, to say the least. International crises, the conflicts in the Middle East and in Ukraine create uncertainties and fears. Increases in prices of raw materials put companies' balance sheets in difficulty, and, inevitably, the result is a decrease in consumption. Our task is to provide answers and therefore find solutions to reverse the negative trend, where we can make an impact. We will address highly topical issues such as sustainability. We will do so by making use of famous names who are marking the global history of entrepreneurship, such as Brunello Cucinelli. The participation of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida is meaningful”, Cotarella continued, “because in these situations it is fundamental that the State, through its Government representatives, participate. As it is just as important that the top Regional institutions are present, because what will be emerging in splendid Sardinia is a clear and unequivocal message that wine is an “island” of values that must be preserved and valorized”.

Copyright © 2000/2024