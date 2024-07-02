The best Müller Thurgau? It’s the 2014 IGT Vigneti delle Dolomiti signed by Pelz

The “star” was Pelz’s 2014 IGT Vigneti delle Dolomiti Müller Thurgau, which, with 90.7 points, won the “Grand Gold Medal”, in addition to special mentions of “Best Italian Wine” and “Best Longevity Wine”. And again, among the highest scoring references, complete with the “Gold Medal” won, there are (in alphabetical order), the Doc Trentino Müller Thurgau 2023 from Cantina La Vis, the Doc Alto Adige Müller Thurgau Valle Aristos 2023 from Cantina Produttori Valle Isarco, the Trentino Doc Müller Thurgau Casata Monfort 2023 by Cantine Monfort, the Baden-Bodensee Müller Thurgau Burgstall Rivaner 2022 by Hagnau, and the IGT Vigneti delle Dolomiti Müller Thurgau Monogramma 2021 by Pojer e Sandri, all wines that received scores between 87 and 89 thus earning the coveted award. These are the “tops” of the 37th edition of “Müller Thurgau: Vino di Montagna”, organized by the Mostra Valle di Cembra Committee and held, in recent days, in conjunction with the “International Müller Thurgau Wine Competition” No. 21, with the awards ceremony held in Cembra.

“The festival”, explained sommelier Andrea Amadei, “always proves to be an excellent opportunity to taste the best expressions of this varietal, which had a very pop, almost mass-market past, then a stop and now an unparalleled qualitative explosion. All producers have realized the value of this variety, which they are increasingly elevating at altitude and caring for at the winemaking level. And the Cembra Valley, like other territories, really manages to give peaks of excellence”. The regulations imposed a maximum limit of 10% “Gold Medals” on the total number of participants, while there were 6 “Silver Medals” and as many “Bronze Medals” awarded. A total of 18 medals were given out of a total of 61 wines participating in the event.

