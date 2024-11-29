The “best” of Prosecco Docg by “Wine-Searcher”: Nino Franco dominates the podium of the best

Prosecco is an unceasing motor of Italian wine, with “astounding” figures, an appeal that doesn’t know borders, thanks also to a factor such as its versatility, which makes it the ideal partner for the creation of many cocktails. A phenomenon, between the historical Docg of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, and the youngest and greatest Doc, which, in 2023, with exports touched 1.6 billion euros, almost a fifth of the national total, growing compared to 1.5 billion in 2022. And, from January to August 2024, the export of “Prosecco galaxy” overcame the amount of 1.1 billion euros, dominating among the Italian sparkling wines. And, if the producers of this type of wine are numerous, in a wide territory between Veneto and Friuli, from Doc to Docg, also embracing the precious hills of Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Unesco heritage, the same can be said for consumers looking for the sparkling wine which is closer to their taste. To line up the best Prosecco in the world according to the crossed evaluations of different sources of international critic, such as “Robert Parker Wine Advocate”, Jancisrobinson.com, “Wine Spectator”, “Wine Enthusiast”, and “Decanter”, amongst others, a few weeks from the beginning of Christmas holidays, the perfect period for sparkling wines, was “Wine-Searcher”, the reference portal for the comparison of wine prices in the world, monitoring the price lists of thousands of wine shops all over the world, but also the tastes of wine lovers determining the popularity of a product. Leading “The World’s Best Proseccos of 2024”, made up of all wines coming from the historical area, that of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, there is a name which contributed to write the history of the denomination, i.e. Nino Franco, with Valdobbiadene Prosecco Vigneto della Riva di San Floriano Superiore (92 points), which also occupies the second step of the podium with Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Nodi (92 points), 100% Glera vine variety coming from the single particle of Col del Vent (Valdobbiadene). Completing the podium another historical brand, Adriano Adami, with Valdobbiadene Prosecco Vigneto Giardino Rive di Colbertaldo Dry (91 points).

Position No. 4 for Ca’ dei Zago, small but brilliant reality of Valdobbiadene, which in 2024 celebrates its 100 years, present with its Dosaggio Zero (91 points). Adriano Adami returns at No. 5 (90 points) with Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Col Credas Rive di Farra di Soligo Brut (90 points), preceding, at No. 6, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Vecchie Viti (90 points) by Ruggeri winery, one of the diamond tips of Prosecco, founded by Giustino Bisol and Luciano Ruggeri in 1950, and today owned by Rotkäppchen-Mumm Group. Position No. 7 for Valdobbiadene Prosecco Millesimato Extra Brut by Nani Rizzi, historical family of vine growers since 1887. Nino Franco returns in the Top 10 at position No. 8 with Primo Franco (90 points), at No. 9 there is BiancaVigna, winery headquartered in Conegliano at the bottom of Ogliano hill, and which can count on 32 hectares of biological vineyard, with Soligo Brut (91 points), and at No. 10 arrives Valdobbiadene Prosecco di Cartizze di Col Vetoraz (90 points), another leading company founded by Francesco Miotto in 1933 together with agronomist Paolo de Bortoli and enologist Loris Dall’Acqua.

