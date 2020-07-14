The best Traditional Method in Italy is Alta Langa, according to the British magazine “Decanter”

The British have no doubts the best Traditional Method in Italy is Alta Langa. The Piedmont bubbles are alone at the top of Decanter’s (the most influential wine writing magazine in the UK) “Premium Italian Sparkling Wines” ranking. The panel of judges included Andrea Briccarello, Michael Garner and Anthony Rose, emphasized the Alta Langa Consortium, led by Giulio Bava, and has analyzed Classic Method of wines from Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Trentino, Emilia Romagna, Apulia and Sicily, and all the historical names, such as Alta Langa, Trentodoc, Franciacorta and more. Out of the 95 wines the judges tasted, the two best, and the only ones they judged “outstanding” (both at 95 points out of 100) were Deltetto’s Millesimato Brut Alta Langa 2016 and Marcalberto’s Millesimato Extra Brut Alta Langa 2016, and many others were highly recommended. The article reads as follows, “The judges appreciated the quality and consistency of the Italian traditional method of sparkling wines (...), Michael Garner defined the Piedmont Alta Langa as a region to look at closely”. “We appreciate and are very much interested in the result of the Decanter tasting as our Consortium is working on quality and these signals confirm the constant growth of the denomination. Together with our numbers - hectares of vineyards (314), producers (90 vignerons and 35 sparkling wine maisons), references, total bottles produced (2 million in 2009) – our prestige and reputation are growing”, commented Giulio Bava, president of the Alta Langa Consortium.

