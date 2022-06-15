The cuttings of Brunello, Barolo and Aglianico in space, with the Fondazione Italiana Sommelier(Fis)

Some time ago, as part of the Wise space mission, some bottles of Chateau Petrus 2000, along with cuttings and parts of vines, were sent into space to study the effects of gravity absence and more, on wine and grapevines. And the bottle which, after 14 months on board of the international space station returned to earth, was auctioned by Christies’s, through the “private sales” service, for over 1 million euros. In the coming months, however, it will be the cuttings of three territories, of legendary Italian wines, and producers to go into orbit, both for scientific research and communication. That is to say, according to WineNews rumors, those of Sangiovese from which Biondi Santi’s Brunello di Montalcino is born, the “cradle” cellar of the great Tuscan red, those of Nebbiolo from which the great Barolo and Barbaresco of an icon-cellar of the Langhe are born,as Gaja, and those from which one of the great reds of the South originates, Aglianico, which comes from Feudi di San Gregorio, the winery of Antonio Capaldo, keeper of the “patriarchs”, over one hundred-year-old vineyards. An experiment, created by the Fondazione Italiana Sommelier - Fis, led by Franco Ricci, which will be presented in detail on July 4th, in the “International Forum of Wine Culture” n. 15, on stage at the Rome Cavalieri. With a very significant title, that is “Infinite space, eternity of Wine. In honor of David Sassoli ”.

“The wine is the root of the European identity, that was the topic we proposed for our 2020 Forum to the President of the European Parliament, and he immediately joined. But then Covid took it all away. Today David is gone. We are sure that he is happy to give Italy and Europe another reason for union, that of great emotions”, explains the Fondazione Italiana Sommelier (Fis). On stage, with Franco Ricci himself, there will be Giorgio Saccoccia, president of the Italian Space Agency, Massimo Claudio Comparini and Walter Cugno (Thales Alenia Space Italia), Nicolas Gaume, founder of Space Cargo Unlimited (the company that brought Petrus to the ISS), and again Franco Malerba, the first Italian astronaut and founder of “Space V”, and Donato Lanati, one of the most important Italian oenologists and guide of the Centro Enosis Sperimentazioni.

