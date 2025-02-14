The decree on dealcoholized wines has been published in the Official Journal: green light for production in Italy

Italy has received the definitive green light to produce Made in Italy dealcoholized wines. The Ministry of Agriculture decree (signed at the end of December) was published just recently in the Official Journal, including the National provisions implementing EU Regulation no. 1308/2013, and subsequent amendments and additions by the European Parliament and the Council regarding dealcoholized wines. From now on, it will be possible, as stated in Article 1, to "partially or totally reduce the alcohol content of wines", including sparkling wines. Moreover, the label on products obtained after the total or partial dealcoholization process will include the wording “dealcoholized”, if the actual alcoholic content of the product is not higher than 0.5% alcohol by volume or “partially dealcoholized” if it is higher than 0.5% alcohol by volume, and is lower than the minimum actual alcoholic content of the category preceding dealcoholization (in Italy below 9% alcohol by volume, ed.), except for PDO and PGI wines.

It is a historic step regarding a subject that has created deep controversy, but offers prospects for the future of the Italian supply chain. Market predictions, changes in consumer styles, and the tangible examples of "endorsement" to the world of "No alcohol" have amply demonstrated this trend. France, first and foremost, the leading wine producer in terms of value, is already producing these products, and the Familia Torres in Spain, one of the largest producers in the Country, has recently invested 6 million euros to build and activate a new winery in Pacs del Penedès, which will be entirely dedicated to the production of dealcoholized wines.

Furthermore, on the same date, the Official Journal reported that a waiver had been initiated regarding fermentations and re-fermentations, outside the harvest period, for Designation of Origin and Geographical Indication wines, and for specific wines, including passitos and wines without a Geographical Indication in regards to the 2024/2025 wine campaign, as well as a deferment of the harvest and wine production declarations.

