“The Enthusiast 100” 2024: No. 1 wine is by Roco Winery of Santa Margherita Group, in Oregon

Barolo with 4 labels leading, then Igt Toscana and Brunello di Montalcino with 3, and Barbaresco with 2, and with only one exception outside Piedmont and Tuscany, represented by Lambrusco of Emilia Romagna. And a little less Italy of 2024, with 13 labels against 16 of the last edition, and much less variety: this is the verdict of “The Enthusiast 100”, the classification of the best wines of the year by “Wine Enthusiast” (whose Italian signatures are by Jeff Porter and Danielle Callegari), and which arrives, following the tradition, after the “Best Buys” 2024, dedicated to the wines with best quality-price ratio, and the “Cellar Selection” 2024, focused on wines with a long ageing. The wine of the year, according to “Wine Enthusiast”, is American, but it speaks Italian, considering that it is RMS Brut Delayed Disgorgement 10-Year Sparkling 2013 by Roco Winery, one of the most prestigious wineries in Oregon, acquired in 2022 by Santa Margherita, an enoic center amongst the most prestigious ones in Italy, belonging to Marzotto family, throughout the operating branch in America, Santa Margherita Usa. Italy still on the podium, with Brunello di Montalcino Poggio al Vento 2016 by Col d’Orcia at No.2, in front of an other American, the Californian Veracity Red 2021 by Epoch at No.3. In “top 10” for Italy, also Castello di Neive, with Barbaresco Riserva Santo Stefano Albesani 2019 at No.5. Moving to Emilia Romagna at No.12 Lambrusco di Sorbara Rifermentato in Bottiglia Phermento 2022 by Medici Ermete, to return then in Tuscany-Piedmont dualism. At No.20 Brunello di Montalcino Vigna del Fiore 2018 by Fattoria dei Barbi, in front of Barolo Riserva 2016 by Paolo Scavino at No. 25, and Barolo 2019 by Borgogno belonging to Farinetti family at No. 26. Position No.33 is still in Langhe with Barbaresco Rocche dei 7 Fratelli 2021 by Lodali, in front of No.34 for Barolo San Lorenzo di Verduno 2020 by Fratelli Alessandria. Position No.37 for Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Phenomena 2017 by Sesti, whilst at No.38 there is Barolo Monvigliero 2020 by Vietti. To close the group of Italians, all in the “top 50”, a trio of Igt Toscana: Colore 2021 by Bibi Graetz at No. 41, Philip Red 2020 by Mazzei at No. 48, and Poggio Valente 2023 by Fattoria Le Pupille at No. 50. “Founded in 2003 by Rollin Soles and Corby Stonebraker-Soles, Roco Winery is located in the wine region of Willamette Valley, in Oregon. Under the agronomic and wine direction of Rollin Soles, Roco Winery produces a complete range of wines: sparkling wines, white wines made by Chardonnay grapes, and red wines made by Pinot Noir grapes. Roco wines have always been highly appreciated by consumers and critics: the scores over 90/100 received by important publications only in the last 10 years are more than 100. In January 2022, the majority of the society was acquired by Santa Margherita Usa, associated and entirely controlled by Wine Group Santa Margherita, which recognized the exceptional quality, and the enormous potential, making of it the first abroad acquisition. With this important recognition, Roco Winery continues to demonstrate the excellence not only in its production, but also for Willamette Valley, and for the whole wine production of Oregon more generally”, comments Wine Group Santa Margherita.

