“The Enthusiast 100”: Verdicchio (Bucci), Barolo (G.D. Vajra) and Brunello (Collosorbo) in the “Top 10”

One of the great Italian white wines is the best Italian wine of 2021, according to the famous US magazine “Wine Enthusiast”, which ranks Bordeaux at no. 1 with Chateau Siran’s Bordeaux 2018, while Villa Bucci’s “Bucci” Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore 2019, one of the pearls of the great white wine from the Marche, ranks at no. 2. Which, in the “Wine Enthusiast” (whose Italian Editor is Kerin O’Keefe), “The Enthusiast 100”, has no less than 18 Italian labels, including two others in the “Top 10”, among the great classics of Italian wine, namely Barolo Ravera 2017 by G. D. Vajra, at no. 5, and Brunello di Montalcino 2016 by Collosorbo, at no. 7. The best of a ranking that, as always, tells of widespread excellence of Italian wine, from the north to the south of Italy.

At no. 15, for example, there is Pieropan’s Soave Classico 2019, ahead of the Alto Adige Valle Isarco Praepositus Kerner 2019 by Abbazia di Novacella at no. 18, and Rivetto’s Nebbiolo d’Alba Vigna Lirano 2019. At no. 29, instead, there are the bubbles of Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg Rifermentato in Bottiglia 2020 by Ca’ dei Zago, at no. 32. At no. 34, instead, there is Sardinia, with Vermentino di Gallura Branu 2020 by Surrao, and back to Piedmont at no. 39, with Alta Langa Extra Brut Sparkling 2018 by Ettore Germano. At no. 40, again, Graci’s Etna Rosso 2018, and at no. 43, Castello dei Rampolla’s Chianti Classico 2018, ahead of Feudi di San Gregorio’s Fiano di Avellino 2020. The Terre Siciliane Leone White 2020 by Tenuta Regaleali of Tasca d’Almerita>/B> came in at No. 68, ahead of Ferrari’s Trentodoc Perlé Nero Extra Brut Riserva Pinot Nero 2012 and Ottella’s Lugana Le Creete 2020. The Veneto again came in at No. 87, with Cesari’s Amarone della Valpolicella 2016, while the group of Italians was closed by Peter Zemmer’s Alto Adige Pinot Grigio 2022, at No. 99.

In a list in which, as always, the USA is at the top, with 33 labels, just ahead of Italy, with 18, and France, with 15. With wines that have an average score of 93.55 points and an average shelf price of $36.67 per bottle.

Focus - All Italian wines in the 2021 “Top 100” by “Wine Enthusiast”

2 - Bucci Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore 2019

5 - G.D. Vajra Barolo Ravera 2017

7 - Collosorbo Brunello di Montalcino 2016

15 - Pieropan Soave Classico 2019

18 - Abbazia di Novacella Alto Adige Valle Isarco Praepositus Kerner 2019

21 - Rivetto Nebbiolo d’Alba Vigna Lirano 2019

29 - Ca’ dei Zago Valdobbiadene Prosecco Rifermentato in Bottiglia 2020

32 - Francesco Cirelli Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2018

34 - Surrau Vermentino di Gallura Branu 2020

39 - Ettore Germano Alta Langa Extra Brut Sparkling 2017

40 - Graci Etna Rosso 2018

43 - Castello dei Rampolla Chianti Classico 2018

59 - Feudi di San Gregorio Fiano di Avellino 2020

68 - Tasca d’Almerita Tenuta Regaleali Terre Siciliane Leone White 2020

74 - Ferrari Trentodoc Perlé Nero Extra Brut Riserva Pinot Nero 2012

75 - Ottella Lugana Le Creete 2020

87 - Cesari Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2016

99 - Peter Zemmer Alto Adige Pinot Grigio 2020

Copyright © 2000/2021