The fine wine market is continuing to grow. Italy is doing well, Burgundy and Champagne are soaring

The wine market, in general, was in a deep crisis during the most challenging months of the Pandemic, while the fine wine collection segment experienced no setbacks at all. It has been a constant trend, and if it is confirmed this month as well, it will signify 12 months of constant growth. That is, at least looking at the Liv-Ex 1000, the broader index of Liv-Ex, the reference platform of the secondary market for fine luxury wines that have experienced 11 months of uninterrupted growth, from August 2020 to July 2021, and +6.85% increase since the beginning of the year.

In 2020, Italy 100, the index dedicated to Italian fine wines, led the growth (which includes, following the most recent update a few days ago, three wines by Gaja, Barbaresco vintages from 2008 to 2017, Sorì San Lorenzo from 2007 to 2017, excluding 2012, as well as Sperss, but vintages from 2006 to 2016, and also Barolo Monfortino Riserva vintages from 2000 to 2002, 2004 to 2006, and then 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2014, the great Supertuscans such as Sassicaia of Tenuta San Guido, Solaia and Tignanello by Antinori and Masseto and Ornellaia of the Frescobaldi Group, all with vintages from 2009 to 2017, as well as Toscana Sangiovese of Case Basse by Gianfranco Soldera, vintages from 2006 to 2016, except 2010). However, now Italy is the region growing less than the others, even though it has grown a hefty +3.8% since the beginning of the year. Stepping on the accelerator instead are especially Burgundy 150, up +9.8%, Champagne 50, at +8.5%, and Rest of the World 60 at +8%, while Bordeaux is soaring: Bordeaux 500 at +5.05%, and Bordeaux Legends 40 at +5.97% since the beginning of the year. The performance of the Liv-Ex Fine Wine 100, the platform's reference index has confirmed the health of this market as it has grown + 8.6% since the beginning of the year (which for Italy includes 2014 Barolo by Barolo Mascarello, Barolo Villero 2013 by Brovia, Sperss 2013 by Gaja, Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2010 by Giacomo Conterno, Sassicaia 2014, 2015 and 2016 vintages, Masseto 2014 and 2015 vintages, Ornellaia 2013 and 2015 vintages, Solaia 2015 and Tignanello 2015 and 2016 vintages).

