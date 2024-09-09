The G7 Parliamentary delegates at table in Valpolicella, at Marilisa Allegrini’s Villa della Torre

Following the summit in July of the G7 heads of government, held in Borgo Egnazia, in Puglia, under the Italian presidency, the various sectoral work sessions of the first 7 industrialized countries in the world have resumed. Several meetings are scheduled:“ Work and Employment” (September 11-13 in Cagliari), on Culture (September 19-21 in Naples and Pompeii) and on Agriculture (in Syracuse). In the meantime, the leaders of Parliaments and Lower Houses of the 7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and of course Italy). recently met in Verona to toast the excellent Made in Italy products at Villa della Torre, an architectural gem in Valpolicella. It is a 16th century residence, purchased and restored by Marilisa Allegrini, wine producer and Cavaliere del Lavoro. Lorenzo Fontana, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, accompanied the presidents participating in the G7 from Verona to the heart of Valpolicella, to visit one of the most important monuments of the Italian Renaissance, the Masterpiece of the masters Giulio Romano, Michele Sanmicheli and Giovanni Battista Scultori and their schools. Villa della Torre, led by Marilisa Allegrini, has hosted great names in Italian and International politics over the years, especially during Vinitaly, such as Matteo Renzi, when he was Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House until 2023, Valery Biden, sister of the then vice president and now President of the US, Joe Biden, just to mention a few.

“It gives us immense pleasure, and we are grateful for the trust placed in us”, Marilisa Allegrini commented, who, in addition to the villa which is open to visitors, the winery and the luxury Wine & Art Relais, has also made Villa Della Torre the headquarters of her family group. “This Villa, which is home to us, represents the Italian cultural heritage that the whole world envies us and it is our duty to spread, show and tell. We must be proud of it and be the right spokespersons. Welcoming the G7 delegation is truly a source of great pride. I hope that the charm and emotions that this villa emanates, which we in the family are in love with, have conquered the hearts and souls of all the participants at today's lunch”. Of course, the stars were also the wines of the Marilisa Allegrini Group, including Poggio al Tesoro, in Bolgheri (Solosole and Cassiopea) and of San Polo, in Montalcino (Rosso di Montalcino), in addition to the wines of Valpolicella, of Villa Della Torre for Palazzo Te, Camera di Amore e Psiche, Lugana DOC 2021, Villa Della Torre for Palazzo Te, Camera dei Giganti Valpolicella Classico Superiore DOC 2020, Villa Della Torre Amarone della Valpolicella Classico DOCG 2019, Poggio Al Tesoro and Teos It 2016. “We had strongly recommended the choices, which were immediately welcomed. The work we have accomplished with the Palazzo Te Foundation and with the director Stefano Baia Curioni, who we are very fond of”, Caterina Sofia Mastella Allegrini, director of marketing and communication Villa Della Torre commented on the choice of wines, “allows us to unite two extraordinary organizations and therefore be able to increase knowledge about them. It is a happy alliance, as we often like to define it. At the end of the lunch, all the guests received the gift of a bottle of Camera dei Giganti, hoping that Palazzo Te and Villa Della Torre will cross over National borders and be on the tables of the G7 Countries”. “Once again, the collaboration between Palazzo Te and Villa Della Torre has confirmed the exceptional opportunity to unite different stories and different cultures to a single art of living. Our territories, cultural heritages and production skills are united and together we are opening up to the world, showing and stimulating a new aesthetic sensitivity for which Italy is, and must continue to be, the exclusive spokesperson”, Stefano Baia Curioni, director of the Palazzo Te Foundation, stated.

