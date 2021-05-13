The Giro returns among the vineyards of Montalcino and the Brunello 2016 rediscovers the pink jersey

A limited edition of only 1,000 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino 2016, already a collector’s item because it is the expression of a great vintage, one of the best ever, and now also because it is “dressed” with a label dedicated to an icon: the pink jersey, introduced in 1931 by Armando Cougnet, sports journalist for “La Gazzetta dello Sport”, creator of the Giro d’Italia, and which is now 90 years old as a symbol of the passion and sacrifices that unite the enterprises of cycling with the production of wine. To sign it is Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona, among the most emblazoned wineries, waiting for one of the most awaited stages of the Giro d'Italia 2021 dedicated to the Italian wine, with arrival in one of its most famous territories: the “Brunello di Montalcino Wine Stage”, stage no. 11 Perugia-Montalcino, 162 km of which 35 on the legendary white roads among Brunello vineyards that promise entertainment.

A return not only of the pink race on the roads of Montalcino, but also of Brunello in the “pink jersey” with a special label authorized by Rcs-Gazzetta dello Sport: in 2010, to celebrate the arrival of stage n. 7 Carrara-Montalcino, which remained in the annals of the Giro because of the beauty of the white roads, the Brunello of the winery had already “worn” the historic jersey, as a sign of the passion of Paolo Bianchini, Italian cycling champion and great expert, who, with his sister Lucia Bianchini, leads the Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona, where a very original “Bicycle Museum” holds authentic relics and rarities, including pink, yellow and world champion jerseys and their historical bicycles, from Francesco Moser to Francesco Casagrande, from Michele Scarponi to Mario Cipollini, from Maurizio Fondriest to Franco Bitossi, from Gianni Bugno to Ernesto Colnago.

A new limited edition collectible “by popular demand of our many wine lovers who are also lovers of great cycling”, Bianchini explains.

