The harvest is over in the vineyards, now it's time to “experience” it in the city at “La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone”

As soon as the grape harvest is over in the Italian wine territories, it is time to “experience” it in the city. The boutiques of global high fashion and jewelry luxury brands in the most famous and glamorous fashion “District” in Milan will once again host the most prestigious Italian and international wine brands and their most famous wines, renewing the “fashion” union between great wines and fashion brands. “The twelfth edition of the “Harvest in MonteNapoleone” will be held from October 11th to 17th. The event is organized by the MonteNapoleone District, including exclusive tastings at the “iconic” shops in the Milanese fashion district, in the name of taste, elegance and beauty. There are also events within the event, such as sensory pairings and dedicated menus in gourmet restaurants, guided tours of wine tastings in exceptionally open private museums, the Winery Tour from the city to the wineries and the “hunt” for the White Truffle of Alba in the Langhe. All of this while waiting for the partnership with the capital of Italy’s “twin” event, “La Vendemmia di Roma”, to be held from October 18th to 24th. The new “Milanese Week” will run through the streets of Via MonteNapoleone, Via Sant'Andrea, Via Verri, Via Santo Spirito, Via Gesù, Via Bagutta and Via S. Pietro all’Orto, not only in the name of great wines, “La Vendemmia di MonteNapoleone” - promoted by the Association that brings together over 130 Global Luxury Brands and 5-star luxury partner hotels, with the patronage of the Municipality of Milan and Confcommercio-Imprese per l’Italia, in collaboration with the Great Cru of Italy, “International Alba White Truffle Fair”, Dynamo Camp, and Valverde - but also in the heart of fashion in Milan. Alongside tastings in the boutiques, there will be events such as the “Italian Masters” charity auction held by Christie’s in favor of the non-profit, Dynamo Camp Onlus, scheduled on October 12th at Hotel Principe di Savoia. The proceeds from the sale of 32 lots of fine wines from the Great Cru of Italy Committee, works of art from the Dynamo Art Factory project, in addition to the NFT rights of the works, will be used to welcome and host 18 families with children affected by the Koolen syndrome or neurological diseases / rare genetic syndromes, during the long weekend at the end of October, dedicated to Dynamo Families. The proposals of special menus of starred dishes and recipes signed by the most famous Chefs in the city will be even richer as the network has been expanded to 20 renowned restaurants in the center of Milan, (at 35 euros for lunch and 70 euros for dinner). Plus, cultural events have also been confirmed with guided tours, accompanied by tastings inside some exceptional private museums in the center of Milan, in addition to the Municipal Museum of Palazzo Morando-Costume Moda Immagine. Further, on October 12th, Casa del Manzoni will offer a tasting of Cru Noà, Tenuta Presti and Pegni by Cantine Cusumano in honor of the great writer and poet, also passionate about vines and good wine. The Bagatti Valsecchi Museum hosting Renaissance splendor will offer a real experience on the Neo-Renaissance terrace on October 13th, tasting Altemasi Trentodoc, while on October 14th, it will offer a special placée tasting in the Hall of Honor. A journey through time of paintings and sculptures will show the changes in the city from the 17th century to the 1930s in the twentieth century will be offered at Palazzo Morando, in the company of Extra Brut Millesimato Frecciarossa. At the same time, the Poldi Pezzoli Museum will guide you through its rooms of exquisite paintings, carpets, porcelain, clocks and other decorative arts objects, and then will take you to the Pollaiolo Terrace, set up for a tasting of V8 + Prosecco DOC Brut Berto. On October 15th, the exclusive Wine Tasting "Only for true connoisseurs" of the top wines of the Great Cru of Italy Committee is scheduled in Palazzo Serbelloni. The museum week of "La Vendemmia" will end on October 17th in the Gallerie d'Italia-Piazza Scala with a journey through the beauty and landscapes that characterize Italy, and a special tasting of Ferrari Maximum Blanc de Blancs Trentodoc, from Vòce in Giardino di Aimo and Nadia, in the prestigious garden of Alessandro Manzoni. The “La Vendemmia” experience will not end in Milan, though, because some of the wineries of the Great Cru of Italy Committee will open their doors with exclusive experiences dedicated to wine lovers during the Winery Tours on the weekend of October 16th and 17th, while on October 30th and on November 6th and 7th it will be possible to go hunting for the White Truffle of Alba starting from Roddi in the Langhe, accompanied by a truffle hunter and his trusty dog, thanks to the collaboration of the “International Alba White Truffle Fair” Plus, there will be cooking classes in the impressive setting of the Roddi Castle, where guests will try their hand at preparing a dish with truffles, paired with the finest wines in the area. And, a master from the National Center for Truffle Studies will be in Milan, on October 11th, in the Montenapoleone VIP Lounge, explaining a sensory analysis to discover the organoleptic characteristics of Tuber Magnum Pico. “We strongly believe that the "La Vendemmia" formula, based on the combination of wine, haute cuisine, fashion and culture, best interprets the uniqueness of the Italian lifestyle around the world, and Milan is confirmed its undisputed ambassador”, emphasized the president of MonteNapoleone District, Guglielmo Miani, “a traditional event that has by now become a real experience to celebrate the start of the Milanese autumn”.

