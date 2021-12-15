The history of Antinori and the history of golf: “Villa Antinori” official wine of the Ryder Cup

The world of international sport and great Italian wine are increasingly linked, with partnerships of absolute prestige. Such as the partnership just announced between Antinori, one of the most important, well-known and historic brands in Italian wine, and the Ryder Cup, the most important golf competition in the world, which every two years sees representatives from Europe and the United States compete with their best golfers. And, in 2023, when the competition, one of the most popular sporting events in the world, will be played, for the first time, in Italy, in Rome, at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club (from September 29 to October 1), the official wine will be “Villa Antinori”, one of the most representative and long-lived labels of Antinori.

“It was in 1928 when Niccolò Antinori”, according to the Marchesi Antinori website, “decided to name this wine after the family villa in order to represent his personal interpretation of the Chianti and Tuscan identity. Niccolò, Piero Antinori’s father, describes the birth of “Villa” as follows: “At that time it was necessary to affirm the name Antinori ... which was still, except in some circles, little known, and so I proposed the name Villa Antinori”.

A wine, or rather a line of wines (a Chianti Classico Docg Riserva, a red and a white Igt Toscana and a Pinot Bianco Igt Toscana), which tell the story of Antinori (the Villa del Cigliano, in the hills of San Casciano Val di Pesa, became the property of Alessandro di Niccolò Antinori in 1546, and it was from here that the Antinori family began to take its first steps in the wine business), and which now intertwine with the history of great world golf, toasting its most prestigious event, the Ryder Cup.

