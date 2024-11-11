The “Honour” and “Platinum Award”: the top of the Italy of wine by “The Winehunter”, Helmuth Köcher

From the Tommaso family, a reference point of Valpolicella, and not only, to Tenute Lunelli of the Lunelli family, from wine producer Elena Casadei (“Le Anfore”) to Cantina Librandi, up to Associazione Vignaioli Colline di Riparbella: these are the special awards (“Honour Award”), assigned at the edition No. 33 of the “Merano WineFestival”, by “patron” Helmuth Köcher, together with Andrea Radic, to the five wine companies which stood out for elements such as “Genius”, “Family”, “Innovation”, “Conquest” and “Territory”. Awards that were added to “The WineHunter Award Platinum” (the winners were 86, overall), a recognition assigned to products, wine, but also food, beer, and spirits, which obtained over 95 points out of 100 in the selection in “The WineHunter” guide, edited by 14 tasting commissions coordinated by Köcher.

Going back to “Honour Award”, that dedicated to “Family” was assigned to Tommasi, one of the most important and prestigious groups in Italian wine, with the heart in Valpolicella, the territory of Amarone, but present in many of the most blazoned territories of Italy. An award received for “having foreseen, in the past generations, the wine potential of seven different territories, and having been capable of maintaining the entrepreneurial and historical desire of the family and of the company intact. These are the real guardians of wine tradition, symbol of passion and determination necessary to produce excellence”.

“The WineHunter Honour Award” dedicated to “Genius” was received by Elena Casadei, for the line “Le Anfore”, a project started in 2013 with the collection of the young Tuscan enologist expressing throughout 8 labels coming from familiar companies, from Sardinia to Tuscany; a trend, that of wine in amphora, which is returning, despite remaining a niche phenomenon, and Casadei is one of the most notable names of it, and, therefore, this is the motivation of the recognition, “for having been capable, with foresight and confidence, of implementing amphora, an ancient and thousand-year-old tool, with contemporary wine professionalism in different territorial contexts, bringing her wine to a very high level of identity and quality, and bringing to the market modern and successful products”.

“Innovation” award was conquered by Cantina Librandi, a historical wine reality of Calabria, “for having been capable of deepening and safeguarding wine heritage of Calabria of Cirò denomination, with a constant commitment in research and experimentation. On the trails of Antonio and Nicodemo Librandi, the sons have been capable of progressing and building a fundamental recognizability for the whole Calabria region. Their “experimental varietal gardens” are an example of wine and enological respect and valorization”.

And further, “Honour Award” for “Conquest” to Tenute Lunelli belonging to Lunelli family, one of the reference names in world wine and made in Italy panorama all over the world, guiding also Ferrari Trento, a brand of of Italian sparkling wine and Trentodoc. An award “for the ability to create a world success of quality and recognizability with the iconic “mountain bubbles”, bringing the Italian “savoir-faire” in the most prestigious international contexts. Their successful presence in the world of Formula 1 represents a cutting edge of the continuity with which they can operate at any level, always maintaining an excellent quality.” Lastly, an award for the “Territory” to Associazione Vignaioli Colline di Riparbella, a project recently arisen in Tuscany, and precisely in Maremma, involving 8 wineries, for over 150 hectares of vineyards, and a production of nearly 500,000 bottles, with the merit of “having been capable of demonstrating that a wine territory represents the pulsating heart of wine traditions joining wine producers. For having been capable of coming together as a team in an easy, as well as effective way, creating an association representing a real development and growth opportunity for Riparbella, and the surrounding zone. For the commitment of each one, becoming a strength for everyone”.

And, then, there are the wines prized with “Platinum Award”, i.e. the best labels according to The WineHunter” Helmuth Köcher: overall, they are 33 in the “Wine” category, 4 in “Amphora” and 9 in “Old Vintage” categories. With leading names in the Italian wine firmament such as, among others, Cantina San Michele Appiano, Quintodecimo, Vie di Romans, Ca’ del Bosco, Nino Negri, Bersano, Domenico Clerico, Elio Grasso, Montalbera, Planeta, Castello di Querceto, Fontodi, Il Marroneto, Michele Satta, Ornellaia, Ricasoli, Tua Rita, San Leonardo, Lungarotti, Tenute Lunelli and Berlucchi.

