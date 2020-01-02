The Italian bubbles were undoubtedly the protagonists of New Year’s Eve

Whether it was at home or in the square, in the mountains or by the sea, what is certain is that the toast to the New Year’s Eve was, almost unanimously, made in Italy: it is the result of the social surveys signed WineNews, launched on December 30 on Facebook, the most popular social network, where there are now many “like” (almost 50,000 ...), and Instagram, where there are almost 7,000 followers. Thus, the WineNews social community responded to tens of hundreds, underlining the symbolic value of the bubbles uncorked at midnight on December 31, 2019, which have always been the protagonists of New Year’s celebrations.

A New year that, obviously for Italian wine lovers, is all about the sparkling excellence of the Belpaese, from Trentodoc to Prosecco Doc, from Alta Langa to Franciacorta, from Asti to Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore, to the many native Italian wines, against which the famous French Champagne has no hope: 92.8% of the preferences on Facebook went, without a doubt, to Italian sparkling wines, against 7.2% who opted for bubbles from beyond the Alps; on Instagram, the gap was slightly smaller: 67% of our followers chose Made in Italy, against 33% who preferred Champagne.

