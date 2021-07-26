The “Malvasia Wine List”, and a new communication and development plan for the Aeolian Islands

The prestigious though small vineyard is the symbol of heroic viticulture, inextricably linked to its territory, where a legendary and strongly identifying wine is produced. The vineyard supports the ancient tradition of its local culture, as well as endorsing an entrepreneurial model centered on quality, which is in the DNA of the dynamic nature and heritage around which the whole community revolves. Today, this model is looking more and more to the future, focusing on the value of a healthy economy. It is growing thanks to the network of wine producers, to a new contemporary dimension of Malvasia - the dry version - and to a new season of development and communication, to boost the wine tourism system based on its winning relationship with landscape, culture, tradition and food and wine. This is the snapshot of the "Aeolian Islands vineyards", which is restarting under the banner of the newborn Consortium for the Protection of Malvasia delle Lipari DOC and PGI Salina. It is using a new strategy to narrate the value of the production on the mainland and ensure its future, launching the "Lipari DOC and TGI wine list". This is a very useful tool to communicate and enrich not only the companies but also the diversity that each island transfers to its wines. And of course the stories about the characteristics of Malvasia and the wine imprint that each producer transmitted, plus a collective tasting proposal offered permanently in wine shops all over Sicily, like regional wine bars and cultural spaces.

The "Wine List" was drawn up at the10th edition of ”Malvasia Day”, the event dedicated to the heroic viticulture of the Sicilian islands and to the ancient "Prince" vine of the Aeolian Islands. It was the first event open to the public, recently in Salina, after restrictions were lifted, and the first that the Consortium organized, endorsed by Erga Omnes, following those promoted by the historic Tasca d'Almerita family at Tenuta di Capofaro. The event will heighten the entire and very specific production fabric, the catering supply chain and re-launch tourism, the biggest and most important economic activity on the Aeolian Islands. The collaboration with hoteliers, members of the Salina Isola Verde Association, will improve and qualify hospitality and give particular attention to cultural and natural aspects. Thanks also goes to companies such as Barone di Villagrande and Caravaglio, Colosi and D’Amico, Fenech and Hauner, Punta Aria and Virgona, Barbanacoli, Eolia and Tenuta di Castellaro, alongside the Capofaro Estate, the 12 wineries now united in the Consortium.

Restarting is a sign of confidence, and is also the result of team work that has led “to producers validating a newfound unity of purpose, together with the tourism and catering supply chain”, explained Mauro Pollastri, president of the Consortium, “but also the production diversity of Malvasia in its various denominations and types, especially in the dry version. The Aeolian Islands produce white wines of extraordinary elegance and intensity, and we must let people discover the value of our wine identity even outside our territories. We will work hard to accomplish this”.

“This edition of "Malvasia Day" confirmed the value of a healthy economy, supported by expert winemakers and a renewed impetus in Erga Omnes”, according to Ivo Basile, vice president of the Consortium”, and therefore the Consortium will be able to carry out protection and development tasks for our Denomination - a small, but prestigious “Aeolian vineyard” that will not fail to grow judging by its value and network of producers”. The vigneron Carlo Hauner also commented, emphasizing that what has been sown over the years is now bearing its fruits in different sectors. “We live in a marine territory and breathtaking sunsets, of extreme viticulture and culinary excellence like capers, which have been a Slow Presidium Food for almost twenty years. This hospitable oasis is an ideal destination for quality food and wine tourism”, says Daniela Virgona, producer and president of the Consortium for the Protection of Caper and Cucuncio di Salina. Dario Cartabellotta, regional director of the Agriculture Department of the Regional Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Mediterranean Fisheries, who has given his support the event for the first time, said, “the islands represent a sustainable and multifunctional model of Mediterranean agriculture, consistent with “Green Deal” and “Farm to Fork” in the new EU agricultural policy. As the 4.1 call for Rural Development Program investments already accomplished, we will continue to provide financial reserve for those who want to invest in the pearls of the Mediterranean”.

Meanwhile, “among the different versions of Malvasia delle Lipari, there is particular appreciation for the dry version, ideal for an aperitif by the sea, but also suitable for any moment during the day”, said the producer Piero Colosi. “It is a more contemporary drink, focusing on new generations that express a need for innovation. The production diversity of Malvasia is a point of reference, especially as an after dinner drink”. The various Malvasias stand out because they are easy to drink, their bewitching and intense aromas and also their lower alcohol content. In the name of excellence, however, the classic versions of Malvasia delle Lipari Passito, are now famous and appreciated all over the world, in the different typologies allowed by the rigorous regulations, and as always, protecting the territory.

The landscape of the Aeolian Islands anticipates the key to interpreting an agricultural community that over time has shaped its economic and rural habitat. It has confirmed the heroic viticulture model, often characterized by terraces and slopes where the sign of fatigue, but also of passion, constitutes that uniqueness of soil and climate conditions typical of volcanic terroirs. The terraced vineyards with the typical dry stone walls tell stories of men, traditions and territory that give life to excellent productions, thanks to the daily work of winemakers and farmers committed to respecting the environment and the biodiversity of these marine lands. Malvasia is the main variety that has lived the legend of the great natural sweet wines, discovered by the English and by more than half of the European rulers. The wine is unique because of the Sicilian warmth, the Aeolian wind that blows from the sea, and by human dedication committed to growing vineyards rich in history, values and culture.

