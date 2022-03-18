The trade in the world of wine heads to Vinitaly 2022: over 680 top buyers in Verona

In precisely 22 days, Italian wine and buyers from around the world, fundamental “allies” of producers who cultivate that growth on foreign markets that led to the record of 7.1 billion euros in exports in 2021, will meet again in person at Vinitaly 2022, in Verona, from 10 to 13 April, with the edition n. 54 of the most important Italian wine fair. And while the program of appointments, insights and events that will be celebrated in full at Veronafiere is being defined (of which we will tell you about in the next few days in great detail, also in view of the official presentation on March 30, in Rome, ed), the certainty (not taken for granted these days) of an important presence of the international trade is growing, with 680 “top buyers” from all over the world (of which 150, a real record, from the USA, market no. 1 of Italian wine ) expected in Verona, thanks to the Veronafiere and Ice Agency incoming campaign.

But the Veronafiere & Ice Agency incoming campaign, which is closing these days, is exceeding its target, not only for the delegation from the States, but also in the number of attended countries and in the quality of buyers. For example, the participation of Canada is qualified, with the two monopolies of Ontario and Québec. But the Asian market is also moving in the name of the wine, despite the persistence of displacement difficulties linked to the pandemic: Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia but also South Korea and China are accredited. A positive response from operators from South America (Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Peru, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama and Chile) and the news from Africa (Mozambique, Kenya, Ethiopia, Cameroon and Angola). But, at Vinitaly 2022 (Verona, 10-13 April), thanks to the work of Veronafiere & Ice Agency, there will be a lot of Europe: with Germany and the Northern Countries (Denmark and Sweden, first of all) but also buyers from the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Greece, Switzerland, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovenia. Promotion actions in the Russian Federation have been suspended. The business panel at Vinitaly 2022 is then completed with also the arrival of thousands of Italian operators.

