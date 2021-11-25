The triumvirate between Italy, France and Spain leading the oenologists of the world

If Italy, France, and Spain are the three most important countries of world wine production (alone, in addition to an immense heritage from a historical, cultural, economic, and biodiversity point of view, they account for half of the world wine production), it is almost natural that there are an Italian, a French and a Spaniard at the head of the Union Internationale des Oenologues, the world federation that brings together all the national trade organizations of oenologists. Who, during the assembly, right in these hours, in Milan, at Assoenologi, reconfirmed Riccardo Cotarella (former president of the Italian Oenologists) and the French Serge Dubois for the presidency, to whom was added, as a third president, in a sort of oenological triumvirate, Santiago Jordi Martin from Spain. Together, therefore, they will guide the oenologists of the world for the next three years.

Copyright © 2000/2021