The urban vineyard is the new model of smart tourism and sustainable development in cities

The urban vineyard is a new model of smart tourism and sustainable development for cities in the future. The Urban Vineyards Association (UVA), which today brings together 11 city vineyards located all over the world – Turin, Milan, Venice, Siena, Catania, Palermo, Paris, Lyon, Avignon and New York - flew to the United Arab Emirates for the largest world exhibition dedicated to urban vineyards, which also represents Italian excellence, to promote it at Expo 2020 Dubai (February 28th-March 3rd).

New York is the most recent new entry to the urban vineyards, and it is also the first member outside European borders. The participation of the Urban Vineyards Association at the Dubai Expo, which included "Vigna della Regina" of Villa della Regina in Turin, "Clos Montmartre" vineyard in Paris, "Clos de Canuts" in Lyon, the rediscovered vineyards of the Venice Lagoon, Castel di Pugna "Senarum Vinea" vineyard in Siena, "Leonardo's vineyard" of the Casa degli Atellani in Milan, "Vigna del Gallo" in the Botanical Garden of the University of Palermo, the San Francesco della Vigna vineyards in Venice, Clos of the Palais des Papes in Avignon and the "Etna Urban Winery" in Catania, aimed to looking at one of the most important showcases for innovation and development. Furthermore, to promote the urban vineyard as an example of regeneration of cities in terms of tourism as well as the quality of life of its citizens. It is a unique innovation, which will be able to revolutionize urban areas and become the symbol of a more sustainable model of life. The project has outlined four main guidelines: spreading knowledge of one of the most precious food and wine excellences, such as wine; supporting grapevines with a central role in aridoculture (or dry farming); creating green meeting spaces that host small communities in total respect of the environment and natural resources, and developing a tourist asset, through the combination of sustainable and smart tourism, in line with social and environmental renewal trends.

All of these extremely contemporary issues were the focus of the conference scheduled on March 2nd at the Italian Pavilion, on "Piedmont Regional Day" (and live streaming). The participation of the Association aims to broaden the audience of members and investors all over the world, confirming a strong Italian imprint in an increasingly International context. “Italy is a land of great wines and Piedmont, with its hills in Langhe Roero and Monferrato has been recognized UNESCO World Heritage Site”, pointed out Alberto Cirio, president of the Piedmont Region, “wine is culture, history, tradition, but also the future for our country. This is the reason why we are very proud of the fact that the intuition that led today to a great International synergy to enhance a rare and precious jewel such as urban vineyards, came from Italy, and precisely from Piedmont. In Turin, the "Vigna della Regina" was reborn in one of the ancient Royal Residences, thanks to the work of the Balbiano family and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage as well as the support of the Piedmont Region, through the "Harvest in Turin - Grapes in town" project. However, there are similar experiences in other parts of the world, although unique, which tell about roots so strong that they can even be developed in the urban heart of a metropolis. Enhancing this heritage represents an extraordinary opportunity for all those who are lucky enough to be its custodians, starting with us”.

“In such a complicated moment on a global level as we have been going through for several years now, it has become essential to study new approaches and promote virtuous models for our planet”, Luca Balbiano, founder and president of the Urban Vineyards Association, and " custodian " of the "Vineyard of the Queen" explained. “The urban vineyard is valuable not only from the wine-growing point of view. It is a historical, cultural and social heritage that must be protected and guided in its evolution. It is an innovative model for the cities of tomorrow, an anthem to sustainable beauty, and an opportunity to be seized, to give life to more aware, intelligent and respectful tourism”.

Copyright © 2000/2022