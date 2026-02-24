The Wine List of “Casa Italia” in Milan Cortina wins Wine Spectator’s “Gold Medal”

“Wine Spectator”, the influential American magazine, awarded its “Gold Medal” at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics giving top honors to the “Wine List” of the three hospitality houses of “Casa Italia” (in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo, and Livigno). “It is a true celebration of Italian viticulture”, Rachel Shanker stated in her article. The 26 wines were selected by the team at LT Wine & Food Advisory, a boutique consultancy, specializing in the wine sector, on behalf of CONI the Italian olympic committee). Each wine was an ambassador for Italy, serving a global audience that was able to enjoy tasting the mosaic of biodiversity representing Italy's principal terroirs, during the more than two weeks of the Olympic Winter Games.

Luciano Buonfiglio, president of CONI, stated in the “Wine Spectator” article that “on these occasions, celebratory wine becomes a moment of cultural diplomacy, telling about the terroir from which it originates, the story behind the wine, and Italian savoir faire. In other words, its uniqueness and authenticity”.

The topic was also discussed (just recently) during the talk hosted at the Triennale di Milano at Casa Italia, entitled “Italian wine teams up with an Olympic spirit - Italian fine wines, an identity that generates value, a vision that opens the world”, including producers and stakeholders of our country’s wine. Also participating at the talk were, Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Matteo Zoppas, president of ICE, Giovanni Malagò, president of the Milano Cortina Foundation, Federico Bricolo, president of Veronafiere, and Lorenzo Tersi, CEO of LT Wine & Food Advisory.

