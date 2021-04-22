The wine of the “Night of the Oscars”? It is signed by Francis Ford Coppola, with Bottega Spa

Two wines, a Chardonnay and a Cabernet Sauvignon, vintage 2019 and produced in Sonoma County, California, and two iconic bottles, completely covered in gold, with a “silhouette” that reminds a lot that of the most famous statuette in the world, to symbolize the talent and passion that unites great cinema to wine production. This is “The Family Coppola 93rd Awards”, the limited edition in honor of the “Night of the Oscars”, created by the great Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola, wine producer in his famous Francis Ford Coppola Winery, with the Veneto-based Bottega Spa, Sandro Bottega’s Prosecco and spirits winery, famous for its original “golden bottles”. With Italy protagonist also in the glass, waiting for the edition n. 93 of the most eagerly awaited film event of the year to be staged on April 25 in Los Angeles in connection with London and Paris, in Covid time, with stars such as Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Harrison Ford, among the expected VIPs, alongside Laura Pausini who will take the stage to sing “Io sì (Seen)”, the song that has already won the Golden Globe for Edoardo Ponti’s film, starring Sophia Loren, “La vita davanti a sé”, nominated for an Oscar as “Best Original Song”, while Matteo Garrone’s “Pinocchio” is in the running for “Make-up” and “Costume Design”.

A friendship, the one between the director of “The Godfather” and Bottega, born from the passion for great cinema and wine, thanks to the actress Stefania Sandrelli, vip-vigneron in Chianti Classico with her partner, the director and screenwriter Giovanni Soldati, son of the master Mario Soldati, and Sandro Bottega. “Mutual esteem and trust is the file rouge that allowed us to come together for a little big common toast”, the actress told Ansa. “In each of his thoughts - Bottega told about Coppola - there is Italy. And our culture, including food and wine”.

