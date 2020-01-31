The word “Tuscany” enters the label of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

The word “Tuscany”, one of the strongest wine brands in Italy, is included in the Vino Nobile di Montepulciano label, with the green light from the Wine Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture to the proposal of the Consorzio del Vino Nobile.

The request to amend the production specifications, made by the Consortium, is based on the Protocollo d’Intesa signed in 2012 by the Consorzio del Vino Nobile di Montepulciano and the Consorzio Vini d’Abruzzo (which includes the producers of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Doc), the Region of Tuscany and the Region of Abruzzo, as well as the Ministry of Agricultural Policies, and Federdoc. With that Memorandum of Understanding, the two Consortia undertook to undertake initiatives to promote the correct identification of the two wines and in particular of their respective territories of origin.

The term “Tuscany”, in addition to the denomination, will also appear in the bottles of Rosso di Montepulciano and Vin Santo di Montepulciano Doc.

“An important turning point for our designation”, commented the president of the Consorzio del Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Andrea Rossi.

