Tignanello is the top growing Italian wine on the Liv-ex over the last five years

Following several uninterrupted months of growth, the fine wine market is showing the first signs of a slowdown. In the current situation, marked by the energy crisis, the war in Ukraine and inflation that is growing at rates not seen for decades, those who regularly invest in the most prestigious wines should not be worried about the low profitability of the Liv-ex indices in August 2022. Especially if they have decided to focus on the great Italian wines ranked in the Italy 100 index. The reason is that over the last 12 months the index has grown 15%, and over the last 5 years, 46%.

In the long term, actually, many wines have done even better. For instance, Tignanello 2010 the Super Tuscan by Marchesi Antinori whose prices have grown 119.2% over a five-year period to 1.710 Sterling pounds per case. And then, Tignanello 2011, up 119.4%, at the current price of 1.360 Sterling pounds per case, as well as Tignanello 2009, which has grown + 117.7%, at 1.720 Sterling pounds per case.

Further, in the WineNews analysis (based on Liv-ex data updated to August 31, 2022) Sassicaia 2012 of Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri's benchmark, grew + 107.6%, reaching 2.490 Sterling pounds per case. Sassicaia 2013 also did very well, growing +104.8% to 2.640 Sterling pounds per case, as did Sassicaia 2010, which grew + 104.4%, reaching 2.800 Sterling pounds per case.

Outside Tuscany, the best performing Italian wine over the last five years on the Liv-ex is Gaja Barbaresco 2009, whose prices have grown + 98.5%, reaching 2.564 Sterling pounds. Sassicaia 2009 followed at 94.4%, to 2.800 Sterling pounds per case, and Sassicaia 2011, up + 94.9%, to 2.400 Sterling pounds per case. In eighth place Tignanello 2013, which grew + 93.9% over five years, reaching 1.377 Sterling pounds per case, and did better than Solaia 2009, another top label in the Antinori galaxy, which grew +92.8% to 2.660 Sterling pounds per case. Tignanello 2012 grew + 88.3% to 1.269 Sterling pounds per case. Then, Giacomo Conterno's Barolo Cascina Francia 2008 (+ 85.7% to £2.600), Solaia 2013 (+77.6% to £2.540), Solaia 2011 (+ 74.2% to £2.090) and Gaja Barbaresco 2011 (+ 63.4% to 1.618 Sterling pounds).

Plus, among the Italian wines that have increased the most over the last five years, Solaia 2012 (+ 63.1% to 2.290 Sterling pounds), followed by Masseto 2009 (+ 61% to 7.820 Sterling pounds), Ornellaia 2012 (+ 56.9% to 1.710 Sterling pounds), Ornellaia 2013 (+ 55.8% to 1.869 Sterling pounds) and Masseto 2010 (+ 54.6% to 9.441 Sterling pounds). Then, Masseto 2012 (+ 54.5% to 7.549 Sterling pounds), Solaia 2010 (+ 50% to 2.550 Sterling pounds) and the Ornellaia 2010 (+ 47.3% to 2.380 Sterling pounds).

The wines that instead were below the five-year growth on the Italy 100 were Barolo Cascina Francia 2012 Giacomo Conterno (+ 43.1% to 2.260 Sterling pounds), Ornellaia 2009 (+ 42.9% to 2.000 Sterling pounds), Barbaresco 2013 Gaja ( + 40.6% to 1.532 Sterling pounds) and Masseto 2011 (+ 33.4% to 6.804 Sterling pounds). Plus, Masseto 2013 (+ 33% to £7.020), Barolo Cascina Francia 2009 Giacomo Conterno (+ 29.5% to £1.800 pounds), Barolo Cascina Francia 2011 Giacomo Conterno (+ 25.7% to £2.100), Barbaresco 2010 Gaja (+ 25% to £2.150), Barolo Cascina Francia 2010 Giacomo Conterno (+ 19.5% to £3.800), Barbaresco 2012 Gaja (+ 14.3% to £1.533) and Ornellaia 2011 (+ 13.7% to 1.450 Sterling pounds).

