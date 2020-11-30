Tignanello, Sassicaia, Monfortino and Gaja: the top lots in the auction from Wannenes (December 2-3)

A very rare Balthazar (12 liters) of Tignanello 2015 by Antinori, estimated between 5,000 and 7,000 euro, 6 bottles of Chateau Petrus 1985 (5,000/7,000 euro), a vertical of Sassicaia of Tenuta San Guido (1994-2014), estimated between 3,800 and 4,200 euros, 6 bottles of Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2013 by Giacomo Conterno, between 3,500 and 4,500 euros, a double magnum listed between 3,200 and 3. 800 euro, passing through a lot of the great wines of Gaja, vintage 2014 (12 bottles between Sorì San Lorenzo, Sorì Tildin and Costa Russi), with an estimate between 3.200 and 3.800 euro: these are some of the top lots of the auction “Wine & Spirits”, which will take place on December 2-3, signed by the auction house Wannenes, together with Gambero Rosso (with bids exclusively via internet, mail and telephone).

With many great names of Italian wine in the catalog, from Ornellaia to Montevertine, from Ferrari to San Leonardo, from Masseto to Casanova di Neri, from Dal Forno to Quintarelli, from Soldera to Biondi Santi, from Bruno Giacosa to Roberto Voerzio, from Valentini to Masciarelli, from Ceretto to Sandrone, from Conti Costanti to Altesino, from Bertani to Castello Banfi, from Serramarrocco to Passopisciaro, from Rocca di Frassinello to Vietti, from Bartolo Mascarello to Elio Altare, just to mention a few names, passing through the greats of France, such as Château d’Yquem, Château Latour, Château Lafite Rothschild and Château Mouton Rothschild, with old and important vintages, passing through rarities of Champagne, such as Dom Perignon, Louis Roederer and Ruinart, among others.

For the distillates stand out a bottle of Bowmore 1957 - 38 years old and a bottle of 1963 - 30 years old Anniversary, both estimated between 5,000 and 7,000 euros.

“This catalog is an extraordinary occasion to know the variety of Italian wine. A wide and almost provocative selection in its desire to exalt the vitality and imagination of Italian and international oenology. Finally, the best of champagne, rum, grappa and whisky, which will bring great collectors closer to authentic rarities of the variegated world of spirits”, commented Gelasio Gaetani d’Aragon, head of the Wine & Spirits Department of Wannenes.

“Flipping through the catalog of the next auction promoted by Wannenes, it seems to retrace the history of the most important Italian wine tradition, which Gambero Rosso, in over 30 years of editions of Vini d’Italia, has always told in a timely manner. There are many wines awarded with our Tre Bicchieri (Three Glasses) - added Marco Sabellico, editor of the Gambero Rosso’s Vini d’Italia guide - a true certificate of quality that represents a certainty also for the many international buyers who participate in sales of this kind. The partnership with Wannenes, in this historical moment particularly complex for the world of wine, is a further action on our part towards the promotion and enhancement of one of our most prestigious assets”.

