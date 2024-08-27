To celebrate made in Italy, and for charity: here is the “Ferrari F1 Grand Prix of Italy Jeroboam”

To celebrate made in Italy once again, “at home”, but with the eyes of the world on it, and for charity: that’s the meaning of “Ferrari F1 Italian Grand Prix Jeroboam”, a special bottle made especially to celebrate this historic competition (the race will be staged at Monza on September 1, ed.) by Ferrari Trento, the flagship winery of Trentodoc and the official toast of Formula 1.

The Ferrari F1 Gran Premio d'Italia Jeroboam, whose design pays homage to the Italian flag, is intended precisely to mark the very strong link with Italy. Made in only eight examples not intended for sale, it has a label indicating the first, second or third place; in addition, an additional bottle, signed by the drivers on the podium, will be auctioned for charity on the F1 Authentics platform in favor of “Make-A-Wish International”, a nonprofit organization founded in the United States that helps fulfill the wishes of seriously ill children.

“We are proud to bring a special tricolor bottle to the podium of the Formula 1 Pirelli Italian Grand Prix 2024. This Jeroboam of Ferrari Trentodoc was created not only to honor the winners, but also to celebrate in Monza the Italian passion for speed and the historical link between our country and Formula 1”, said Matteo Lunelli, president and CEO Ferrari Trento. A passion to be celebrated, perhaps, with Ferrari on the podium, in the home race, than toasting with Ferrari’s Trentodoc, as in 2023.

