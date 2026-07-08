To “Journey in Sicily”, the artist residency in Planeta vineyards, the “Culture + Business” award

A virtuous example of how a company can become a champion of cultural production, creating shared value for the territory through an ongoing project capable of bringing together artists, local communities, and the landscape heritage. This is “Viaggio in Sicilia” - “Journey in Sicily”, the artist residency set among the vineyards of the Sicilian wine company Planeta, one of the driving forces behind the “renaissance” of Sicilian wine. The project has been recognized by the Cultura + Impresa Committee, founded in 2013 by Federculture and The Round Table Progetti di Comunicazione, which, in recent days in Milan, awarded the initiative, celebrating its edition No. 10 in 2026 and confirming itself as one of Italy longest-running and most authoritative experiences of dialogue between contemporary art, landscape, and business, the Special Mention “Contemporary Art + Business” at the edition No. 13 of the “Cultura + Impresa” Award, Italy most important recognition dedicated to projects which foster dialogue between culture and the business world.

“Receiving this recognition is a source of great satisfaction because it rewards a vision that has guided Planeta for more than 20 years - said Vito Planeta, curator of “Journey in Sicily” together with Valentina Bruschi, upon accepting the award. “We have always considered culture an integral part of our way of doing business. With “Journey in Sicily”, we have built, year after year, an authentic dialogue between artists, the territory, and local communities, firmly believing that an agricultural enterprise can contribute to cultural production and to the enhancement of Sicily tangible and intangible heritage”. Over the course of more than 20 years, the project, launched pioneeringly in 2004, has involved dozens of Italian and international artists, inviting them to live in and interpret Sicily through works inspired by encounters with its landscapes, communities, and local traditions. Planeta estates have thus been transformed into places of research and cultural production, giving rise to a network of relationships among creativity, sustainability, and territorial identity that has contributed to the island international promotion. The edition No. 10 of “Journey in Sicily”, centered at the Ulmo estate in Sambuca di Sicilia, is entitled “Geologie del Tempo” - “Geologies of Time” and features Kuwaiti artist Monira Al Qadiri. The project, developed through a residency spanning Selinunte, Gibellina, Mount Etna, Noto, and Palermo, resulted in the artwork “Falconeri”, a reflection on the relationship between humanity, landscape, and memory, reaffirming the program commitment to fostering dialogue between contemporary art, research, and place.

The “Cultura + Impresa” Award is today the leading national observatory dedicated to the best collaborative experiences between businesses, cultural institutions, and cultural operators. The 2025-2026 edition involved a jury of 29 professionals and honored projects wich best embody the evolving relationship between culture, innovation, and enterprise. This journey demonstrates how wine itself can become a means of telling the story of Sicily landscape, history, and culture, making culture one of the cornerstones of the entrepreneurial vision of Italian wineries.

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