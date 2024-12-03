To Piero Antinori the Keys of Brindisi Montagna, ancient feud linked to the historical wine family

In a history that has continued without any interruption for over 600 years, and 26 generations, such as that of Antinori, the most ancient family of Italian wine, it often happens that past and present blend in fascinating and curious stories. This happened, in the last days, in Brindisi Montagna, in Basilicata, which decided to donate its Keys, and honorary citizenship to Marchese Piero Antinori, “figure symbol of the Italian wine excellence”, honorary president of Marchesi Antinori, the historical Florentine family of Italian wine, “recognizing the indissoluble bond between his prestigious family and our community”. to the Neapolitan branch, the Dukes of Brindisi, to whom, thanks to Luigi Antinori, who at the end of the fifteenth century left Florence for Naples to amplify his trades, and who, then, purchased it as a feud, belonged this little town perched around Castello Fittipaldi Antinori, dating back to the thirteenth century, but rebuilt precisely by Antinori, before being destroyed by a earthquake at the end of the seventeenth century, and that was erected to Dukedom in 1666 by the King of Naples and Sicily Carlo V, last Hapsburg of Spain (also the Neapolitan branch of Antinori will extinguish in the mid-eighteenth century).

“The conferment of honorary citizenship to Marquis Piero Antinori is not only a formal act, but it has also a strong symbolic value - said Brindisi Montagna mayor Gerardo Larocca - it represents a recognition of the sensitivity demonstrated during the last years by Piero Antinori towards this fragment of historical family, and it marks an important step in the reinforcement of the bond between our territory with one of the most important Florentine noble families, also in the perspective of a valorization of the territory, and of its history”.

A history retraced in event “From Tuscany to Brindisi Dukedom: Antinori, stories of men, and traditions between past and future”, wanted by Brindisi Montagna municipality – 780 inhabitants today – with Gal Percorsi, and Basilicata Chamber of Commerce, to highlight, from a future perspective, food and wine excellences of the territory, from pecorino cheese to “manate” (typical handmade pasta), cultural (the territory is famous also as location of cineshow “La Storia Bandita”, a “live film” about antinapoleonic outbreaks, and Southern brigandage during Risorgimento), landscape, such as Foresta Grancia, the first environmental and rural Park in Italy with Certosa di Padula, and architectonic such as the castle, and the desire to promote them, about which we talked with Piero Antinori (present, in 2018, also at the reopening to the public of the restored castle, ed), mayor Larocca, president Anci Basilicata, and San Casciano in Val di Pesa mayor, in the hearth of Chianti Classico, to which Antinori are connected since 1385, when they entered to be part of the Florentine Art of Winemakers, and amongst others, from Caterina Salvia, president Gal, to Nicola Armentano of the Metropolitan City of Florence and vicepresident Anci Toscana, from Paride Leone, president of Enoteca Regionale Lucana, to Sara Roversi, president Future Food Institute, from Professor Maria Paola Monaco of the University of Florence, to Michele Greco, vicerector Università della Basilicata, from Carmine Cicala, Councillor for Agricultural and Forestry Policies Basilicata Region, to journalist Luciano Pignataro (who guided the masterclasses dedicated to Aglianico del Vulture, and to Chianti Classico).

Promoters explain that this is an occasion “to celebrate the dialogue between two Italian realities, valorizing the rich cultural, architectonic, and food and wine heritage of two excellent territories: Tuscany and Basilicata. Throughout the sharing of experiences, competencies, and visions, this initiative aimed to reinforce the bond between two regions shared by a millennial historical heritage and a modern approach to the valorization of their resources. Thanks to the contribution of personalities of note in food and wine, academic and institutional sector, the event pursued the aim to stimulate a deep reflection about the opportunities offered by the upgrading of architectonic goods, and by the promotion of local excellences, favoring, at the same time, the development of virtuous synergies between territories and communities. Therefore, this meeting has been a moment of gathering and exchange to highlight new perspectives, reinforce the territorial identity sense, and build a future, that, leaving from the past, could valorize the traditions looking at innovation and sustainability”.

