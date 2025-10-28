Toast at the Quirinale: Vittorio Moretti and Piero Mastroberardino awarded as Knights of Labour

“Corporate responsibility doesn’t end with increasing profits. Rather, it is a strong bond that links economic progress to the civil growth of a country. This bond is even more evident in companies headed by Knights of Labour. Businesses generate the future, and in this journey, the ability to look beyond immediate advantages is a multiplier of value”. These are the words by President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella (here, the full speech), who, in last days, at the Quirinale, in Rome, presented the honors of the Order of “Al Merito del Lavoro” - “Merit for Labour” to the Knights named on June, 2nd, 2025, together with the Minister for Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso. A ceremony that, as it has long been the case, and as we reported after the decree with the appointments at the end of May, also celebrates great entrepreneurs of an Italian excellence such as wine. Vittorio Moretti received the recognition from Mattarella on this occasion, one of Italy most successful entrepreneurs, head of the Terra Moretti Group - which today encompasses over 2,100 hectares in total, including 1,160 hectares of vineyards across three Italian regions, from Lombardy with Bellavista and Contadi Castaldi, in Franciacorta, to Tuscany with Petra in Suvereto, Teruzzi in San Gimignano, and Tenuta La Badiola in Maremma, and Sardinia with Sella & Mosca, for a total of six wineries and two resorts, L’Albereta in Franciacorta and L’Andana in Tuscany- and Piero Mastroberardino, head of the historic family winery and a leading figure in Campania wine industry (with the producer now repeating the honor previously awarded to his father, Antonino Mastroberardino), with 260 hectares of vineyards.

“With our companies - said Enrico Zobele, vicepresident of Federazione Nazionale dei Cavalieri del Lavoro - National Federation of Knights of Labour - we have supported Italy in its most difficult moments, believing in the value of people and social responsibility. Today, we are determined to face an equally historic challenge: we support the completion of the common European project, without fear of the changes we will have to face. We are working towards a Europe of businesses, work, and talent. Let us return to being pioneers and not resign ourselves to playing a rearguard role”.

