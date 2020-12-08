“Top 100 Wines of 2020” by Wine Spectator: Massolino’s Barolo 2016 at n. 7

The Italy of wine places the first bishop at the top of the “Top 100 Wines of 2020” by Wine Spectator: it is the Barolo 2016 of the historic brand Massolino, a centuries-old winery in Serralunga d’Alba, at no. 7. “A Barolo with the classic style of the excellent 2016 vintage that deserves a prominent position in our list - comments Wine Spectator - for its quality and value”. A Barolo that, according to tradition, is produced with Nebbiolo from several vineyards (Briccolina, Le Turne, Collaretto, Broglio and Damiano in Serralunga, and Parussi in Castiglione Falletto), according to the American magazine. A recognition that confirms, on the Barolo front, the great expectations placed on the 2016 vintage, and which bodes well for further recognition for the Belpaese, which is strongly focused, among others, on the 2015 vintage of Brunello di Montalcino and 2016 of Barolo.

Meanwhile, at position no. 8, unveiled today along with no. 7, there is an Argentine Malbec, the Chacayes Los Chacayes 2015 by Bodega Piedra Negra, with the two wines that are added, in the countdown that will lead to the world’s no. 1 wine, the Pinot Noir Ribbon Ridge The Beaux Frères Vineyard 2018 by Beaux Frères, from Oregon, at no. 9, and the Brut Champagne La Grande Année 2012 by Bollinger, at no. 10.

