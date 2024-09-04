U.S. has a feeling for Italian organic sparkling wine: Italy is the top exporter

As is well known, the change in consumption, has brought even more to the forefront products that are easier to drink, and therefore whites and, especially, sparkling wines. Products that are now increasingly consumed throughout a meal (but also have a fundamental role in mixology) and not only during aperitifs, finding preference among the younger generation and beyond. The numbers say that, in the period from January to April 2024, exports of Italian sparkling wine, globally, are close to 684 million euros (+11.2% in value over the same period 2024) and 160.6 million liters (+14.3% in volume over the first four months of 2023) - mainly thanks to Prosecco (+11, 2%), which, with 519 million euros, covers one-fifth of Italian wine imports in the world-demonstrating how Italian bubbles are an increasingly decisive driver for the sector and with imports growing, looking at percentages, compared to other types. Almost all of Italy’s main partners are growing in terms of sparkling wine exports, according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews, starting with the United States, the country of reference, with 170.2 million euros in value (+3.9). And it is precisely the United States that shows that it also particularly appreciates Italian organic sparkling wines so much so that, reading the table published by Aawe (American Association of Wine Economists), citing the U.S. Bureau of Census, USA Trade Online as a source, Italy, in 2023, is the main exporter of “organic sparkling wine” for a value of $2.37 million and therefore a quantity of 334,883 liters for a value of $7.09 per liter.

Spain is second, at a great distance from Italy, in terms of quantity (116,212 liters) ahead of France (85,714 liters), which, on the other hand, takes the “place of honor” in terms of value by surpassing $1.2 million, on the strength of a price per liter of $14.13. Off the podium, in order, are Chile, Argentina, Moldova, Australia, Greece, Austria, South Africa and Slovenia. And while French organic sparkling wines achieve a higher price per liter than their Italian “cousins,” they cannot claim to have the lead: Slovenia ($15.49 per liter) and Austria ($16.53 per liter) do even better.

