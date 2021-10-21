United in the name of excellence: Franciacorta “Destination Partner” of the Michelin group

United in the sign of excellence, which the wineries in the area seek in the production of wines and in the management of vineyards, society and the environment, and which the critics look for in Italian restaurants: Franciacorta, one of the most prestigious territories of Italian sparkling wine, is the “Destination Partner” chosen by the Michelin group (which also controls 100% of the prestigious “The Wine Advocate”, ed.), with the Lombardy territory that, therefore, for the next three years, will host the presentation of the Michelin Guide (on November 23, 2021 the launch of the Michelin Guide Italy 2022, also in live streaming, ed.), a publication that is one of the major international references for assessing the quality of the restaurant offer. An alliance between Franciacorta and Michelin, signed under the sign of a profound sharing on the level of food and wine enhancement, as well as on the sustainable environmental approach.

“Franciacorta”, comments the president of the Franciacorta Consortium, Silvano Brescianini, “is proud to be able to host the protagonists of the best Italian culinary quality: the chefs. We owe a great deal to the restaurant industry, which represents the best of the Italian gastronomic experience. Our wines find in these ambassadors of taste and “made in Italy” precious allies in the most important tables in the world. Even more so, after the terrible period of closure, we have the pleasure of toasting and celebrating the stars in Franciacorta, welcoming them with gratitude and friendship. I would like to thank Michelin for having chosen Franciacorta as the destination in which to announce the result of a year-long quest for excellence, which has always been the primary objective of Franciacorta’s winegrowers”.

Franciacorta is an international synonym of wine culture, of respect and listening to the territory: the partnership with Michelin, explains a note, is an important recognition that goes in the direction of rewarding the great commitment of this land and its denomination for the promotion of Made in Italy in the world. The 19 municipalities that make up the Franciacorta area are strongly connoted by a past and a present rich in food and wine. The wine-growing tradition has its roots in the distant 16th century with the curtes francae. It is in this environment, on the hills, that the Italian Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita (DOCG) was finally born, dedicated to the Franciacorta method, the emblem of a land that has always had a vocation for wine-growing, thanks also to the proximity of Lake Iseo, which mitigates temperature excursions.

Alongside the beating heart represented by the wine, the varied gastronomic geography combines the flavors of the inland meat and fish cuisine of the lake areas. Even on the green transition front, Franciacorta has been able to respond promptly, perfecting viticulture that is a leader in sustainability, with producers committed to agriculture that is increasingly careful to minimize environmental impact, improving functional biodiversity in the vineyard ecosystem.

