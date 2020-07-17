USA in the middle of a pandemic, and “Wine Spectator” cancels the “New York Wine Experience” 2020

While in most parts of Europe the Covid-19 emergency, which is still present, seems to be loosening up a bit, in the USA the situation is still in full crisis. And it is precisely from the States that bad news arrives, a bad signal for the great wine events: the “New York Wine Experience” of “Wine Spectator”, for the first time since 1981, when it was born, will not take place. Edition 2020 canceled, and appointment at 2021. An announcement, that of the famous and important American magazine, which follows, of a few weeks, what, instead, seemed a confirmation, with dates, initially fixed from October 22 to 24, in the historic location of the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel, in Times Square, which will instead host the 2021 edition, from October 21 to 23.

“We had a stellar lineup of great wines and producers to celebrate the Wine Experience No. 40. And it is with great regret that we decided to postpone the event, for the first time in its history. However, our first duty is for the health and safety of our community”, commented Marvin R. Shanken, publisher of Wine Spectator.

An event, that of the New York Wine Experience, where Italian wine has always been a great protagonist with many of its most important producers, and which also has a great beneficial effect: “thanks to the generosity of producers and wine lovers around the world”, over the years it has brought over 20 million dollars into the coffers of the Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation, which deals with formation and philanthropy projects. The last donation, in April 2020, was $250,000 to the World Central Kitchen project of chef Josè Andres, which provides food for the needy.

Copyright © 2000/2020