USA : volume of wine consumption predicted to fall 0.9% in 2022

For the second consecutive year, due to economic uncertainty and heavy competition from ready-to-drink, tequila, and whiskey, volumes of wine consumed in the United States have been forecast to decrease even further. The 2022 edition of “The U.S. Wine Market: Shanken’s Impact Databank Review & Forecast”, predicts an even more significant decline than registered in 2021 — equal to -0.9% — as well as a further decrease in consumption, at an average of 0.6% per year, until 2025. The main reason is the aftermath of the Pandemic and duties (that Trump imposed and Biden immediately suspended and consequently abolished), which for a long period of time have weakened imports from France and Spain.

In 2021, volume dropped 0.6%, but even so, the wine sector revenues still grew + 2.4%, and wines in the premium price range (above 15.00 US dollars per bottle) registered a growth in turnover. Turnover was +12% for retail sales, while the 10-15.00 US dollar bottle range registered + 5% increase. In the meantime, sparkling wines (marking 17.24 US dollars average price per bottle) are continuing to grow in volume as well, + 8% in 2021, and the prospect of continuing positive performances also in the next few years, at least in the short term.

The number one US producer, in terms of volumes and turnover, has been E. & J for the past two decades. In 2021, Gallo Winery consolidated its leadership also in the wine industry, by purchasing 30 brands from Constellation Brands. Speaking of brands, the wine group’s bag-in-box product, Franzia, has been confirmed as the top brand in terms of volumes sold. Furthermore, by the end of 2022, according to Databank forecasts, there should be a historic overtake; that is, the Italian wines of the “Stella Rosa” line will become the number one brand in the sector at the retail value on the US market, overtaking Barefoot Cellars. This is the first time since the days of Australian Yellow Tail, in 2009, that an imported wine will be leading the ranking of the most economically performing brands.

