Value for money, the best Italian wines of the moment according to Wine-Lister

Think of the present but with an eye to tomorrow as well. Because, when all this will be over, we must finally return to old habits. The Coronavirus emergency is holding back opportunities to enjoy good wine with closed wine bars and restaurants. But for a wine lover, these days at home could prove to be a good opportunity to reorganize his personal cellar by planning new stocks. With an eye, perhaps, to the best value for money, a requirement as much coveted as difficult to find.

A precious help, however, comes from the “Wine Lister Score”, the judging method of the Wine-Lister portal that has drawn up the list of the best Italian wines going to look for the “best of” in the ratio between quality and price of a bottle. In the top 20 places in the ranking, Tuscany stands out with 16 labels that outline a clear scenario. Whoever is looking for a quality bottle, without spending an exaggeration, can fish well among the various Tuscan denominations. In the top-20 Campania is present three times, Piedmont once. At the top of the ranking we find, with an evaluation of 99 points and a price of 63 dollars, the “Flaccianello della Pieve” 2004, Supertuscan 100% Sangiovese produced by Fontodi.

The winery led by the current president of Chianti Classico, Giovanni Manetti, also takes the second step of the podium with the 2010 Chianti Classico “Vigna del Sorbo Riserva” (98 points - $51) even though it is in good company with four Tuscan IGTs. At 98 points we find the Toscana IGT “Sammarco” 2006 from Castello dei Rampolla ($47), the “Percarlo” 2013 and 2015 from San Giusto in Rentennano (respectively $56 and $63 per bottle) and the “Collezione de Marchi” (2010 - $41 and 1999 - $31), cabernet sauvignon produced by Isole e Olena, a company that we also find at 97 points with the “Cepparello”. And again, the same score for the Roccamonfina IGT “Terra di Lavoro” vintages 2010 and 2007 (39 and 49 dollars) by Galardi, which brings the wine expression of Campania; another statement for the “Flaccianello della Pieve” by Fontodi, this time vintage 2012 (48 dollars). Completing the top-20, with 96 points, are Brunello di Montalcino 1997 by “La Fornace” (21 dollars); Chianti Classico “Il Poggio” 2010 Riserva di Castello di Monsanto (29 dollars); “Sammarco” 2011 by Castello dei Rampolla; Chianti Classico Riserva 2006 “Rancia” by Felsina (32 dollars); “Percarlo” 2014 by San Giusto a Rentannano (39 dollars); the “Fontalloro” 2015 from Felsina (36 dollars); the 2010 IGT from Montevetrano (35 dollars) that completes the three wines of Campania; the “Montefico” Riserva 2015 from Produttori del Barbaresco (34 dollars), the flagship of Piedmont in this special classification that sees the 2013 Brunello di Montalcino from Conti Costanti (40 dollars) among the best 20 (all red wines, 6 Docg and 14 IGT).

