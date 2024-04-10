Vermentino’s “sprint”: here are the ten best tastings of “Grand Prix” No. 5

From Castelprile with “Prelius 2023” to Collemassari with “Melacce” 2023; from Guido F. Fendi and his “Chicca” 2022 to Podere Cirene with the eponymous wine vintage 2023. And again Podere Poggio Bestiale with “Lépido” 2023 and Poggio Levante with “Unné” 2020; Rocca delle Macie with “Campo Maccione” 2023 and Tenuta Bruni that stands out with “Upupa” 2022 but also Terre dell’Etruria and its “Marmato” 2023 and the “Cobalto” 2021 Vermentino Superiore from Val delle Rose. These are the “magnificent ten”, in alphabetical order, of “Vermentino Grand Prix” No. 5, staged in Castiglione della Pescaia, on the Grosseto Coast, the site of the event promoted by the Consorzio di tutela dei Vini della Maremma Toscana, which celebrates the Vermentino grape variety, which is distinguishing itself, in terms of growth, in a predominantly “red” region.

The technical jury, chaired by Luciano Ferraro, deputy editor of “Corriere della Sera”, was composed of representatives of Maremma’s starred restaurants, wine shop owners, delegates of associations and industry technicians, and identified the 10 best proposals for the 2024 edition out of 73 to be examined. “As we know, more than 30% of the wines of the Maremma Toscana DOC are made with the Vermentino grape variety, largely presented in purity, which makes Maremma the most important enclave in the region for the production of white wines”, explained Francesco Mazzei, at the head of the Consortium for almost six years and always convinced that this grape variety is one of the most important markers of the Denomination.

President Mazzei added how “Vermentino is a sea grape that finds its natural habitat in Maremma, with different expressive personalities depending on soil, altitude and distance from the coast. I strongly believe that it can aspire to comparison with the world’s great white and red wines thanks to its complex personality”. The wines, all Maremma Toscana Doc Vermentino, had, as in previous editions, a minimum presence of the variety at 85%, mostly obtained in purity and only in a few cases with the addition of other varieties such as Viognier, Sauvignon or Trebbiano.

Copyright © 2000/2024