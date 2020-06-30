Vinitaly Design International Packaging Competition 2020: the best in label and design

The success of wine is also a matter of label, an element of great importance to stand out on shelves that are almost always crowded, with the design able to make the difference. And, as has been happening for years, it is the Vinitaly Design International Packaging Competition, edition no. 24, that tells the best case histories, which, in 2020, are the Terre di Offida Doc Passerina Passito “Anima Mundi” 2011 of the Cantina Dei Colli Ripani di Ripatransone (“Label of the year 2020”) and the Azienda Agricola Santa Tresa di Vittoria (special prize “Packaging 2020”); the special prize “Immagine Coordinate 2020” went to the Brand Breeder of Pescara. It was established by the jury of five experts, chaired by Alessandro Marinella, the fourth generation of the Neapolitan Maison of world-famous ties, and composed of the winemaker Paolo Brogioni, Alessandra Corsi (marketing director of Conad), and the designers Cleto Munari and Chiara Tomasi.

Among the winners there are also many Italian wine brands that have collected more medals in different categories, such as, among others, the Sicilian Donnafugata (in partnership with the fashion label Dolce & Gabbana) for the Rosato Sicilia Doc 2019 , the trentina Mezzacorona with the Musivum Müller Thurgau 2017 and the Doc Superiore Pinot Grigio “Musivum” 2016 from Trento, the Irpinia Feudi di San Gregorio with the Irpinia Doc Rosato “Visione” 2019 and, on the liqueurs front, the Venetian Bottega, with the Grappa di Amarone Invecchiata Riserva “Privata”, and with the Ginseng Coffee Cream “Gin-Co Liquor”.

“Packaging nowadays is a fundamental aspect, because the purchase is no longer given only by the organoleptic experience of the product, be it wine, beer, oil, distillate or liqueur, but also by the visual impact that the consumer has at first glance with the article itself. For this - Alessandro Marinella stressed - it is necessary to combine innovation and tradition, and perhaps this is the most difficult challenge, although it certainly also needs a bit of imagination. Without forgetting that the appearance of the packaging must respect the value of the content”.

Copyright © 2000/2020