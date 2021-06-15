Vinitaly Design International Packaging Competition 2021: Nosio (Mezzacorona) at the top

The success of a wine depends, today more than ever, also on the label, an element of great importance to stand out on shelves almost always crowded, with design capable of making the difference. And to tell the best case histories, as per tradition, is the Vinitaly Design International Packaging Competition, competition now in its 25th edition, which on June 11 marked the return of the events in the presence of Vinitaly at Veronafiere.

The “Packaging 2021” prize went to Nosio of the Mezzacorona group, a leading company of the Trentino cooperation, while the “Label of the Year 2021” prize went to Pinot Grigio delle Venezie “Grigioramato” 2018 of the Italo Cescon company in Ormelle (Treviso). Novaripa from Ripa Teatina (Chieti, Italy), with the “Coordinated Image” award, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo “Pietrame - Limited Edition” 2018 of Cantina Tollo (Chieti, Italy), with the “Label for large-scale distribution” award, and Igt Bianco “Repanda” 2019 of Roeno di Fugatti (Brentino Belluno, Verona), with the “Environment & Sustainability” award, for packaging that stands out in terms of ecology. This was decided by the jury of five experts chaired by architect Gianni Arnaudo and composed of Fabrizio Bernasconi, branding and design expert, Alessandra Corsi, marketing director Conad, Stefano Raimondi, art director Art Verona, and Chiara Tomasi, marketing manager Fedrigoni Self Adhesives, who selected the best labels among 175 participating samples.

“Bottles are ambassadors of wine and the label, if reasoned with critical thinking, enhances both the product, the winery and the territory to which they belong”, comments Gianni Arnaudo. “We found interesting and innovative solutions - Alessandra Corsi adds - an attention of research in materials, size and shape of the bottles. The common trend is the search for minimalism, labels and packaging with very little information but relevant. The selection of words is fundamental and companies have understood this. As a jury we have also privileged this trend”.

“Packaging is an interpreter of what are the needs and values of the society we live in - Fabrizio Bernasconi emphasizes - consumers seek clarity and information. To confirm this, all the labels most appreciated today by the jury had simplicity and transparency”. “All participating companies presented their products in an innovative way - intervenes Stefano Raimondi - there are two ways in art, a conceptual and a figurative way, and I saw them expressed also in this context”. “We noticed a minimalist tendency in labels - concludes Chiara Tomasi - a pleasing choice that makes the image of Italian wine bottles more interesting. We jurors were surprised by the audacity and the desire to experiment and abandon tradition. Designers and wineries work in synergy and follow market trends at an international level, in line with other competing countries in the world of wine that are implementing logics and packaging design models aimed at younger targets”.

Focus: the best in the “Vinitaly Design International Packaging Competition” 2021

Special prize “Packaging 2021” Nosio - Mezzacorona (Trento)

Graphics: Spazio di Paolo - Spoltore (Pescara)

Special prize "Label of the year 2021” Delle Venezie Doc Pinot Grigio

“Grigioramato” 2018 by Cantina Cescon Italo Storia e Vini - Roncadelle di Ormelle (Treviso)

Graphics: Mimico Design snc - Cison di Valmarino (Treviso)

Special Prize “Coordinated Image 2021”

Novaripa - Ripa Teatina (Chieti)

Graphics: Spazio di Paolo - Spoltore (Pescara)

Special “Large-scale retail label” award

"Pietrame" limited edition Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Dop 2018 by Cantina Tollo - Tollo (Chieti)

Graphics: Concept Store - Pescara

Special “Environment & Sustainability” award

Veneto IGT Bianco “Repanda” 2019 by Azienda Agricola Roeno di Fugatti - Brentino Belluno (Verona)

Graphics: Kiboko - Rovereto (Trento)

