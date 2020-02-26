Vinitaly looks beyond the Coronavirus and confirms the dates, from April 19 to 22, 2020

The Coronavirus does not stop and does not move Vinitaly: all confirmed for the 2020 edition, as anticipated yesterday by WineNews. “Veronafiere confirms the dates of the 54th edition of Vinitaly, which will be regularly on the calendar in the third decade, and precisely from April 19 to 22”, says a note from the Verona Fair, which has just closed the decisive board of directors. A decision, explains Veronafiere, “also the result of careful analysis of the data available as well as listening to the positions of stakeholders and the market, including the main sector organizations. It is also a concerted decision with the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, and the Mayor of Verona, Federico Sboarina”. All confirmed, therefore, for the most important event in the world dedicated to Italian wine, looking to the future with renewed optimism.

“The world of Italian wine in the past has already given a positive signal of change. VeronaFiere is convinced that, on this occasion too, the sector will be able to contribute to the recovery of our economy and relaunch a climate of confidence in the country. We are aware of the difficulties of the moment and of the distorted image of Italy perceived abroad, but we are convinced that the emergency will return, allowing us to organize the event regularly, which is the driving force for Italian wine in the world”, stresses Director General Giovanni Mantovani. Veronafiere, he explains the note, "in keeping the focus on the event, has quickly scheduled a meeting with representatives of the supply chain to activate all the resources and actions for incoming and promotion on international markets”.

The VeronaFiere Spa Board of Directors, in a meeting today, “having taken note of the impossibility of guaranteeing the correct timing of the set-up, dismantling and logistics operations for the upcoming exhibitions in relation to the provisions of the order of the Ministry of Health and the Veneto Region concerning Covid-19, has decided to postpone: Samoter, the international construction equipment exhibition, scheduled from March 21 to 25, to May 16 to 20, 2020 (and, together with Samoter, the two events Asphaltica, the road infrastructure exhibition, and LetExpo, the new exhibition on logistics and sustainable intermodality, are also repositioned); B/Open, an exhibition on certified organic food and natural self-care, which, from April 1 to 3, 2020, will be held on June 22 to 24; Model Expo Italy and Elettroexpo, postponed to November 21 and 22, 2020, Innovabiomed, now scheduled for June 15 and 16, 2020”.

