Vinoway: Alessandro Regoli, Director of WineNews, best Italian food and wine journalist 2023

He has transformed a passion into a profession and for more than 40 years has been telling the world about Italian wine and agriculture in an unlimited source of stories from the past, and of the present as well as future trends, which spurs general interest when they are linked to top current news - agricultural news, but also economics, culture, science, even politics and daily news informing a potentially vast audience, because they don't just talk about wine and food, but actually bring them closer and educate them about their complex world, well before WineNews was founded (in 2000, ed.) and before the boom in food and wine on the web. Vinoway has awarded Alessandro Regoli, Director of WineNews, the best Italian food and wine journalist 2023. He will receive the award on October 21st, at Castello Monaci Resort, in Salice Salentino, during the “Vinoway Wine Selection” 2024, event dedicated to excellent Italian wines and to the most influential personalities in the wine sector.

The personalities awarded this year are: Cristian Specogna of the Friuli wine company, Specogna is “Best Italian Winemaker”; Silvia Imparato, at the helm of the Campania brand, Montevetrano, is “Best Italian Wine Entrepreneur”; Enrico Coser, Sales Manager of Ronco dei Tassi, is “Person of the Year”; the “Lifetime Achievement Awar” goes to the “WineHunter”, Helmuth Köcher, patron of the “Merano WineFestival”; Lorenzo Landi is “Best Italian Winemaker”; Jacopo Vagaggini is “Best Young Italian Winemaker”; Gian Piero Romana is “Best Italian Agronomist”; Francesco Cioria, sommelier and wine cellar Manager of the historic San Domenico restaurant in Imola, is “Best Italian Sommelier” and Chiara Giannotti of vino.tv is “Best Italian Communicator”. The “Wine Culture and Research Award” goes to Christian Scrinzi, president of the agricultural companies of the Italian Wine Group (GIV), and the “Best Italian Entrepreneur Food and Wine and Hotel Management Award” goes to Francesco Cozza, of the historic VesConte di Palazzo Cozza Caposavi on Lake Bolsena, and “Best Italian Wine Promoter” is Daniele Pasquali, Vespa-Vignaioli Commercial Director for Passione. Alongside the best Italian wines (minimum score 89/100), winners will be awarded at the “Dinner with the Stars” (Italian and non-Italian producers, journalists and guests, such as Charlie Arturaola, Gioacchino Bonsignore, Luciano Pignataro, Sandro Camilli, Pasquale Porcelli and Angelo Zarra will participate). Plus, on October 21st (in the morning), at Castello Monaci Resort, in Salice Salentino, the focus will be on wine with a neuromarketing lesson held by Professor Vincenzo Russo (IULM in Milan), a speech by Antonio Pinto, lawyer and expert in banking law and legislative viticulture, and a panel of experts - Riccardo Cotarella, Christian Scrinzi, Alessandro Rossi, Gian Piero Romana, Enrico Coser, Denis Pantini and Davide Gangi, CEO and founder of Vinoway Italia - will discuss “The difficulties of the 2023 vintage: what can it teach us?”. There will also be a Masterclass dedicated to the Rieslings of the world, led by the WSA World Champion Sommelier 2018 and Best Italian Sommelier 2021, Eros Teboni.

