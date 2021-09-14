“Virtual tastings” have outlived the pandemic. Now, “Conegliano Valdobbiadene at home”

During the most challenging months of the various lockdowns, wine producers and Consortiums used the “emergency” tool of online tastings to stay in contact especially with trade and media, but online tastings have gradually gained ground among consumers. So, even now that everything is slowly returning to “in person”, as they say, hoping there will be no backsliding, many people continue to invest in “virtual tastings”, aimed at the consumer public and more. The Consorzio del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, for example, has organized a series of tastings, “Conegliano Valdobbiadene at home”, to be held from September 29, 2021 to January 19, 2022, including views of the territory, focusing on the river banks, the yeasts, the Cartizze “Cru”, and more.

“Enthusiasts”, explained the Consortium of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, today led by the president, Elvira Bortolomiol, “will be able to register, receive the bottles at home and follow the online tastings, conducted by the journalist, Antonio Paolini, editor of the “Gambero Rosso Restaurants” guide, who will moderate the participation of experts on the territory and wineries of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene”. This territory is the history of the Prosecco phenomenon, which is seeking to enhance one of the many legacies the pandemic has left.

