Wine and export 2019, the “trading desk” of the Regions signed by Istat

Despite the good results of Italian wine exports in 2019 (6.4 billion euros, +3.2% on 2018), it is now almost certain that 2020 will be a negative year, after years of uninterrupted growth, except for miracles at the end of the year in which it is objectively difficult to hope. In any case, it is worth mentioning the in-depth study on regional performance signed by ISTAT, a sort of “trading desk” on those who grew and those who instead marked a negative trend.

From data analyzed by WineNews (for which, it is worth remembering, they refer to the Region from which the wine is shipped abroad, ed), the trends in Veneto, Piedmont and Tuscany, which together account for almost 70% of the entire wine exports of the country, with a growth of +3.2% (for 2.3 billion euros in turnover), 4.2% (1.05 billion) and +4.4% (1.01 billion) respectively, remain good. The highest growth comes from the small Valle d'Aosta (+51.8%), however at very low levels (2.5 million).

There were also good signs from Molise (+15.9% to 2.8 million), Campania (+15% to 55 million) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (+9.3% to 130 million), and also from Trentino Alto Adige (+4.4% to 555 million), Lombardy (+4.2% to 284 million), Lazio (+2.5% to 66 million) and Abruzzo (+2.2% to 188 million).

The most striking fall was in Calabria (-34.8% to 4.8 million), followed by Liguria (-22.7% to 18 million) and Basilicata (-20.2% to 2 million). Sicily (-3.2% to €136 million), Apulia (-3% to €158 million), Umbria (-2.3% to €35 million), Sardinia (-2% to €22 million), Marche (-1.7% to €58 million) and Emilia Romagna (-0.1% to €324 million) also lost something.

