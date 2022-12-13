Wine and exports, in the first 9 months Veneto soars (at 2 billion euros), ahead of Tuscany and Piedmont

If Italian wine exports reach 8 billion by the end of the year, up from 5.7 billion in the first nine months of 2022 (+12.2% on 2021), it will be due to value growth in all of the most important markets, from the USA to Germany, from the United Kingdom to Canada, from Switzerland to France, as we have previously reported here, but also to that of Northern European countries, for example, with Sweden at +12 % (for 159 million euros), or Japan, to +30.4% on 2021 (for 159 million euros), which compensate for several drops in the rest of Asia, from -13.9% in China (for 78.8 million euros) to -7.1% in Hong Kong (19.7 million euros), to -4.6% in South Korea, which seemed to be one of the new “eldorado” of Far Eastern wine (stops at 57.8 million euros).

In any case, the growth in value is important, but according to the Unione Italiana Vini (UIV), there isn’t much to cheer about, because it is an increase “determined more by the inflationary drive than by real demand, and it may not be enough to cover the cost increase”. With sparkling wines at +9.2% in quantity and +22.7% in value, while still wines are substantially on the same volumes as in 2021 (-0.3%), with reds more in difficulty (-2.6 %) compared to whites (+2.6%). Nonetheless, the country’s strong value performance is inextricably linked to regional performance, almost all of which show double-digit growth, according to Istat data re-read by WineNews.

The Veneto locomotive, with its Prosecco and Pinot Grigio wines, as well as Valpolicella and Soave wines, continues to pull the train of Italian wine, with over 2 billion euros in exports and a +16.6% growth in the period, followed at a distance by Tuscany of Bolgheri and Chianti Classico, Brunello di Montalcino and Nobile di Montepulciano, Vernaccia di San Gimignano and an increasingly popular Tuscan Igt, at 939 million euros (+15.1%), and, on the podium, by Piedmont, at 930 million euros (+5.8%), thanks to Barolo, Barbaresco, Barbera d’Asti and Monferrato, Gavi, Alta Langa, Asti, and others.

Three Regions that, alone, together, represent 2/3 of all wine exports of Italy of wine. Slightly below the 2021 results for Alto Adige with its great whites, at 454.2 million euros (-0.2%), while Emilia Romagna of Lambrusco and Sangiovese, Trebbiano and of Albana, at 324.9 million euros, and Lombardy of Franciacorta and Oltrepò Pavese on the other side makes +10%. Abruzzo of Montepulciano and Cerasuolo is also in clearly positive ground, at +10.7%, for 163 million euros, as well as, looking at the large southern regions, Puglia of Primitivo and Negramaro, Salento, and Castel del Monte, which makes +8.7%, to 145 million euros, and the Sicily of Etna and Vittoria, Noto and Pantelleria, even at +25%, for a total of 130 million euros.

