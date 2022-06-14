Wine and Investments: the world’s fine wines (still) better than gold and stock exchange

For years, fine wines have been indicated by studies and statistics as an alternative investment asset. And the numbers show that they actually continue to be, given that both since the beginning of 2022 and in the last 12 months (closed in May 2022), the indices that monitor quotations of the most sought-after and quoted wines in the world, clearly outperform not only some of the of the world’s most important stock exchanges indices, but also gold, a safe asset by definition. It emerges from the Liv-ex June Market Report, which compared the main indices of the British platform with those of gold and stock exchanges. From which luxury wines emerge as winners, as an investment, both in the short and in the medium term.

Looking only at 2022, for example, it emerges that since the beginning of the year the Liv-Ex 100 (which includes, for Italy, Bartolo Mascarello’s 2016 Barolo, Comm. G.B. Burlotto’s 2016 Barolo Monvigliero, Gaja, the Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2013 and 2014 by Giacomo Conterno, the Masseto 2016 and 2016 and the Ornellaia 2018 by Frescobaldi, the Brunello di Montalcino 2016 by Poggio di Sotto, the Sassicaia 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Tenuta San Guido, the Soldera Case Basse 100% Sangiovese 2016, Solaia 2018 and Tignanello 2016 and 2018 by Antinori) grew by 4.4%, Liv-Ex 1000, the broadest index, grew + 10.3% (and of which the sub-index Italy 100 is part, which has grown by + 4.1, formed by the last ten vintages on the market of Barolo Bartolo Mascarello, Barbaresco Gaja, Barolo Cascina Francia Giacomo Conterno, Barolo Monfortino Riserva Giacomo Conterno, Masseto, Ornellaia, Sassicaia Tenuta San Guido, Solaia, Soldera Case Basse 100% Sangiovese and Tignanello), while the gold grew only by 1.7%, the Ftse 100 (which brings together the 100 most capitalized companies on the London Stock Exchange) by + 3.3%, while the S&P 500 (which brings together 500 stocks listed on Wall Street, New York) has even lost -12.8% since the beginning of the year.

Extending the range to 12 months, then, it emerges that if the Liv-Ex 100 marks a + 22.2%, and the Liv-Ex 1000 stands at + 25.6%, gold has lost -2.9 %, the S&P 500 -1.3%, and only the Ftse 100 is positive, but up by + 8.3%, to a much lower extent than the wine indices. Which also compete by looking at a 5-year time frame. In five years, only the S&P 500 (+ 72.5%) has grown more than the fine wines, with the Liv-Ex 1000 at + 50.7%, still able to put gold (+ 45.7%) behind it, while the Liv-Ex 100 grew “only” by + 34.8%.

