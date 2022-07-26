Wine and landscapes rumors: the area between Val d’Orcia and Crete Senesi conquers Elon Musk

The charming area between the Val d’Orcia, a UNESCO heritage site and the Crete Senesi, in the beauty of a still intact land, well-preserved villages and a countryside caressed by the hand of man, is the background to the attractive force of the great wines that are produced in the area, starting from Brunello di Montalcino and Nobile di Montepulciano, and more. These elements make up the large district that unites many towns and villages such as Pienza, Montepulciano, Montalcino, San Quirico and Buonconvento, that is, one of the most sought-after areas by wealthy investors around the world. Now, according to indiscretions in the English newspaper, “The Times”, it would seem that none other than Elon Musk, “Mister Tesla”, the richest man in the world, recently traveling in Italy, would have acquired the historic Castello di Bibbiano, in Buonconvento (where he would have stayed). The Castle belongs to the Nardi family, who also own the Silvio Nardi Estates, one of the largest and oldest historic of Brunello di Montalcino. This is one of the first instances of capital coming from outside the land of Brunello, as the Nardi family, now led by Emilia Nardi, is of Umbrian origins. The family, in their usual and well-known reserve, has neither confirmed nor denied the news (the Casal del Bosco Estate is on the market, totaling 1.000 hectares of land, including vineyards, woods and crops, and a truly biodiverse heritage, unique, in the Montalcino territory, ed.).

The news, if it is confirmed, will be the umpteenth testimony that the territory’s appeal conquers the “big spenders in the world”, as would be the case of Musk. The territory has conquered investors for several years. Borgo Finocchieto, a stone’s throw from Castello di Bibbiano, owned for a decade by John Phillips, the former US Ambassador in Italy. It is an exclusive place of great beauty, and loved by many big names (including the former American President, Barak Obama, who stayed there in 2017, creating a worldwide echo, ed.). Or today, the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, in Montalcino, a luxury village-resort, which Massimo and Chiara Ferragamo recently handed over to an Intercontinental “family office”, an epochal affair, and always a “bon refuge » for VIPs and famous people.

The VIP and famous people are attracted to the beauty of a territory, which, thanks also to the often criticized but indispensable restrictions, has remained intact. It has not given way to the so to speak, “Hollywood Style” that would have distorted the landscape to build, perhaps, as some might wish, large modern villas, and so on. In any case, the arrival and dealings of Elon Musk at Castello di Bibbiano, in Buonconvento, (a stone”s throw from the famous Brunello vineyards), has actually yet to be confirmed. However, many negotiations are underway in a territory that has so much to offer to those that have considerable capital, and the demand is higher than it has ever been. The Montalcino and Valdorcia territory is in the world’s spotlight.

Copyright © 2000/2022