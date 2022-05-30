Wine and titles: Chiara Soldati, at the helm of La Scolca, has been named “Cavaliere del Lavoro”

Italian wine is highly important from an environmental, historical and social point of view for its territories, and also due to the skill of its entrepreneurs, who often have been awarded one of the most coveted titles for businesses in Italy, namely Cavaliere del Lavoro. And today, included in the 25 new Knights the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, has nominated, there is the name of Chiara Soldati, at the helm of “La Scolca”, one of the Piedmont wine brands, among the historic wineries of Gavi. “I am really very proud to receive this honor that I want to share with my family and my whole team, and which will affect not only Piedmont, but the entire Italian wine sector”, Chiara Soldati, CEO of La Scolca, as well as the granddaughter of the great author, Mario Soldati, declared, “it gives recognition to a 103-year commitment, made up of sacrifices, hard work and passion. It gives me reason to be extremely satisfied, however, I do not consider it a point of arrival but rather a new departure. The title gives me the drive to look to the future with courage, conviction and ever greater determination and aim, well aware of the honors and burdens that being an ambassador of Italian wine around the world entails”.

The name of Chiara Soldati (who in this round of nominations, for the agro-food world, is in the company of Margherita Fuchs, president of the South Tyrolean Forst brewery, Andrea Rigoni, at the helm of Rigoni di Asiago, Olga Urbani, guiding Urbani Tartufi, Adolfo Valsecchi, who leads the Genoan Generale Conserve, and Rosina Zuliani, sole director of Sgaravatti Geo, active in the design and construction of green areas and parks in Italy and abroad), therefore, has been dded to the long list of wine producers that are also “Cavalieri del Lavoro”. The list includes, Piero Antinori, who with Marchesi Antinori is one of the greatest ambassadors of Italian wine and enoic elegance, Bruno Ceretto, one of the great names who has made the history of Barolo, Arnaldo Caprai, whose winery, led by his son Marco Caprai, has relaunched Sagrantino di Montefalco and its territory the world over, Franco Argiolas, Sardinia’s leading wine producer, Paolo Panerai, at the helm of Class Editori (also the majority shareholder of Gambero Rosso) and producer of great wines in Tuscany (Castellare di Castellina in the Chianti Classico and Rocca di Frassinello in Maremma) as well as in Sicily (Feudi del Pisciotto and Gurra di Mare), Sandro Boscaini, at the helm of one of the leading companies of Amarone della Valpolicella, Masi, Maria Cristina Loredan Rizzardi, whose family includes a Venetian Doge and owns the Guerrieri Rizzardi Winery. Further, there are three more great names that have made the history of Sicilian wine, such as the patriarch, Diego Planeta, founder of Planeta Winery, today led by Alessio, Francesca and Santi Planeta, Giacomo Rallo, creator of Donnafugata (who passed away in May 2016), now led by Antonio and Josè Rallo, and Giuseppe Mastrogiovanni Tasca, founder of the Tasca d’Almerita brand, today led by Alberto Tasca d’Almerita. And also, Gino Lunelli, honorary president of Cantine Ferrari in Trento, today led by Matteo Lunelli (together with Camilla, Alessandro and Marcello Lunelli), Angela Velenosi, at the helm of the Velenosi Winery, one of the most important wineries in the Marche Region, and Marilisa Allegrini, at the top of the famous Valpolicella winery. Plus, one of the top personalities, such as Ezio Rivella, winemaker-manager who, in the 1980s, was the soul of the creation of Castello Banfi, one of the largest private investments that began from scratch (by the Italian-American Mariani family) in Italian wine world. There are many names that narrate the excellence of the Italian wine business.

